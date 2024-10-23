Gold Rate Today 23-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7982.3 per gm, with no variation. The rate of 22 carat gold stands at ₹7318.3 per gm, also showing no change. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by -1.9%, while it has seen a decline of -4.08% over the past month. The silver rate is currently ₹104200.0 per kg, with no fluctuation.

Gold rate in Delhi: Today, the gold rate in Delhi is recorded at ₹79823.0/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 22-10-2024, was ₹79583.0/10 grams, while the price from last week on 17-10-2024 was ₹78073.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹104200.0/Kg. On the previous day, 22-10-2024, the silver price was ₹102500.0/Kg, and the price from last week on 17-10-2024 was ₹100000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹79671.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was ₹79431.0/10 grams, and last week it was ₹77921.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹111800.0/Kg. The price yesterday was ₹109600.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹105600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹79677.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was ₹79437.0/10 grams, and last week it was ₹77927.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹103500.0/Kg. On the previous day, the silver price was ₹101800.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹99500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹79675.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was ₹79435.0/10 grams, and last week it was ₹77925.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹105000.0/Kg. The price yesterday was ₹103300.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹100800.0/Kg.

Currently, the gold November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹2371.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.487 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹5969.0 per kg, showing a decrease of ₹3.352 at the time of this report.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies play significant roles in determining prices. Furthermore, international aspects, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.