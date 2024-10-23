Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 23-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 23, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79823.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 104200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The gold rate remained unchanged on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7982.3 per gm, with no variation. The rate of 22 carat gold stands at 7318.3 per gm, also showing no change.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by -1.9%, while it has seen a decline of -4.08% over the past month. The silver rate is currently 104200.0 per kg, with no fluctuation.

Gold rate in Delhi: Today, the gold rate in Delhi is recorded at 79823.0/10 grams. The price yesterday, on 22-10-2024, was 79583.0/10 grams, while the price from last week on 17-10-2024 was 78073.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 104200.0/Kg. On the previous day, 22-10-2024, the silver price was 102500.0/Kg, and the price from last week on 17-10-2024 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 79671.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was 79431.0/10 grams, and last week it was 77921.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 111800.0/Kg. The price yesterday was 109600.0/Kg, and last week it was 105600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 79677.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was 79437.0/10 grams, and last week it was 77927.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 103500.0/Kg. On the previous day, the silver price was 101800.0/Kg, and last week it was 99500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 79675.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was 79435.0/10 grams, and last week it was 77925.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 105000.0/Kg. The price yesterday was 103300.0/Kg, and last week it was 100800.0/Kg.

Currently, the gold November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 2371.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.487 at the time of this report. Meanwhile, the silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 5969.0 per kg, showing a decrease of 3.352 at the time of this report.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies play significant roles in determining prices. Furthermore, international aspects, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
