Gold Rate Today 24-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 24, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80253.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 107200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Thursday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 8025.3 per gm, up by 450.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7358.3 per gm, up by 420.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.92%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -4.11%. The silver rate is 107200.0 per kg, up by 2000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 80253.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-10-2024, the price of gold was 79823.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-10-2024 was 78293.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 107200.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-10-2024, the price of silver was 104200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-10-2024 was 100000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 80101.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-10-2024, the price of gold was 79671.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-10-2024 was 78141.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 114800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-10-2024, the price of silver was 111800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-10-2024 was 105600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 80107.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-10-2024, the price of gold was 79677.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-10-2024 was 78147.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 106500.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-10-2024, the price of silver was 103500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-10-2024 was 99300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 80105.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-10-2024, the price of gold was 79675.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-10-2024 was 78145.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 108000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-10-2024, the price of silver was 105000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-10-2024 was 100800.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78466.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.106 at the time of publishing. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 4952.0 per kg, up by 6.073 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
