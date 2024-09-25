Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 25-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 25, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 76543.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 96000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has increased on Wednesday, with the current rate being 7654.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 210.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is noted at 7018.3 per gram, which is up by 200.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 3.5% over the past week and by 2.48% over the past month. The current silver rate remains unchanged at 96000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at 76543.0 per 10 grams. In comparison, the price from yesterday, 24-09-2024, was 76093.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 19-09-2024 was 73430.0 per 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 96000.0 per kg. This price matches that of yesterday, 24-09-2024, and is an increase from last week's price on 19-09-2024, which was 89500.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The current gold rate in Chennai is 76391.0 per 10 grams. This is an increase from 75941.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday, 24-09-2024, and from 73310.0 per 10 grams noted last week on 19-09-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 100600.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price of 100600.0 per kg and higher than last week's 95000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 76397.0 per 10 grams, an increase from 75947.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from 74230.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The current silver rate in Mumbai is 95200.0 per kg, which has decreased from 95300.0 per kg yesterday and is an increase from 89500.0 per kg last week.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today stands at 76395.0 per 10 grams, up from 75945.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from 73410.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata is currently 96700.0 per kg, having decreased slightly from 96800.0 per kg yesterday, while remaining above last week's price of 89500.0 per kg.

Additionally, the gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at 75250.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.329 at the time of reporting. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 887.0 per kg, unchanged at the time of reporting.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Moreover, international elements such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
