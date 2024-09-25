Gold Rate Today 25-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has increased on Wednesday, with the current rate being ₹7654.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹210.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is noted at ₹7018.3 per gram, which is up by ₹200.0. Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate of 24 carat gold has decreased by 3.5% over the past week and by 2.48% over the past month. The current silver rate remains unchanged at ₹96000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at ₹76543.0 per 10 grams. In comparison, the price from yesterday, 24-09-2024, was ₹76093.0 per 10 grams, and last week's price on 19-09-2024 was ₹73430.0 per 10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹96000.0 per kg. This price matches that of yesterday, 24-09-2024, and is an increase from last week's price on 19-09-2024, which was ₹89500.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The current gold rate in Chennai is ₹76391.0 per 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹75941.0 per 10 grams recorded yesterday, 24-09-2024, and from ₹73310.0 per 10 grams noted last week on 19-09-2024.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹100600.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price of ₹100600.0 per kg and higher than last week's ₹95000.0 per kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹76397.0 per 10 grams, an increase from ₹75947.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from ₹74230.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The current silver rate in Mumbai is ₹95200.0 per kg, which has decreased from ₹95300.0 per kg yesterday and is an increase from ₹89500.0 per kg last week.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today stands at ₹76395.0 per 10 grams, up from ₹75945.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from ₹73410.0 per 10 grams last week.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata is currently ₹96700.0 per kg, having decreased slightly from ₹96800.0 per kg yesterday, while remaining above last week's price of ₹89500.0 per kg.

Additionally, the gold October 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹75250.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.329 at the time of reporting. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹887.0 per kg, unchanged at the time of reporting.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Moreover, international elements such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates within the Indian market.