Gold Rate Today 26-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 26, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77203.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 98200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has seen an increase on Thursday, reaching 7720.3 per gm, an increment of 660.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is now 7078.3 per gm, reflecting an upward adjustment of 600.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a decline of 3.8%, while over the past month, it has decreased by 4.01%. The current silver price stands at 98200.0 per kg, marking an increase of 2200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at 77203.0/10 grams. In comparison, on 25-09-2024, the price was 76333.0/10 grams, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was 73430.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 98200.0/Kg. Previously, on 25-09-2024, the price was 96000.0/Kg, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was 94000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is 77051.0/10 grams. The price yesterday, 25-09-2024, was 76181.0/10 grams, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was 73310.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 103800.0/Kg. A day earlier, on 25-09-2024, it was 100600.0/Kg, and last week, on 20-09-2024, it was 98600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today stands at 77057.0/10 grams. On 25-09-2024, the price was 76187.0/10 grams, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was 74230.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 95100.0/Kg. The price was 95300.0/Kg yesterday, 25-09-2024, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was 93300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 77055.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 25-09-2024, was 76185.0/10 grams, and last week, on 20-09-2024, it was 73410.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 99000.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 25-09-2024, the price was 96800.0/Kg, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was 94800.0/Kg.

At the time of publication, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 76558.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.131. Conversely, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 3921.0 per kg, down by 1.938.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a variety of factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies are all significant contributors to the pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
