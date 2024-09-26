Gold Rate Today 26-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has seen an increase on Thursday, reaching ₹7720.3 per gm, an increment of ₹660.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is now ₹7078.3 per gm, reflecting an upward adjustment of ₹600.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a decline of 3.8%, while over the past month, it has decreased by 4.01%. The current silver price stands at ₹98200.0 per kg, marking an increase of ₹2200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate in Delhi today is recorded at ₹77203.0/10 grams. In comparison, on 25-09-2024, the price was ₹76333.0/10 grams, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was ₹73430.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹98200.0/Kg. Previously, on 25-09-2024, the price was ₹96000.0/Kg, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was ₹94000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The gold rate in Chennai today is ₹77051.0/10 grams. The price yesterday, 25-09-2024, was ₹76181.0/10 grams, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was ₹73310.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹103800.0/Kg. A day earlier, on 25-09-2024, it was ₹100600.0/Kg, and last week, on 20-09-2024, it was ₹98600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today stands at ₹77057.0/10 grams. On 25-09-2024, the price was ₹76187.0/10 grams, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was ₹74230.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹95100.0/Kg. The price was ₹95300.0/Kg yesterday, 25-09-2024, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was ₹93300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹77055.0/10 grams. The price recorded yesterday, 25-09-2024, was ₹76185.0/10 grams, and last week, on 20-09-2024, it was ₹73410.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹99000.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 25-09-2024, the price was ₹96800.0/Kg, and last week on 20-09-2024, it was ₹94800.0/Kg.

At the time of publication, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹76558.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.131. Conversely, the silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹3921.0 per kg, down by ₹1.938.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a variety of factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies are all significant contributors to the pricing. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.