Gold Rate Today 27-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7718.3 per gm, representing a decline of ₹20.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹7076.3 per gm, also down by ₹20.0. Gold silver image

In the last week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.63%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -4.18%. The silver rate is currently ₹98000.0 per kg, down by ₹200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The price of gold in Delhi today stands at ₹77183.0/10 grams. On 26-09-2024, the price was ₹76543.0/10 grams, and the price on 21-09-2024 was ₹75293.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate today in Delhi is ₹98000.0/Kg. On 26-09-2024, it was priced at ₹96000.0/Kg, and the previous week's price on 21-09-2024 was ₹95700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77031.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was ₹76391.0/10 grams, while last week's price on 21-09-2024 was ₹75141.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The current silver rate in Chennai is ₹103600.0/Kg. Yesterday, the price was ₹100600.0/Kg, with last week's price being ₹100300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Today's gold rate in Mumbai is ₹77037.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was ₹76397.0/10 grams, and the previous week's price was ₹75147.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate today in Mumbai is ₹97500.0/Kg. Yesterday's price was ₹95200.0/Kg, and last week's price was ₹95000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate today in Kolkata is ₹77035.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was ₹76395.0/10 grams, and the price on 21-09-2024 was ₹75145.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹98800.0/Kg. Yesterday, it was priced at ₹96700.0/Kg, and last week's price was ₹96500.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹76290.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.049 at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹3994.5 per kg, up by ₹2.476 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price variations. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.