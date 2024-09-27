Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 27-09-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 27, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77183.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 98000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold has decreased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7718.3 per gm, representing a decline of 20.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7076.3 per gm, also down by 20.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the last week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by -1.63%, while in the last month, it has decreased by -4.18%. The silver rate is currently 98000.0 per kg, down by 200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The price of gold in Delhi today stands at 77183.0/10 grams. On 26-09-2024, the price was 76543.0/10 grams, and the price on 21-09-2024 was 75293.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate today in Delhi is 98000.0/Kg. On 26-09-2024, it was priced at 96000.0/Kg, and the previous week's price on 21-09-2024 was 95700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77031.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was 76391.0/10 grams, while last week's price on 21-09-2024 was 75141.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The current silver rate in Chennai is 103600.0/Kg. Yesterday, the price was 100600.0/Kg, with last week's price being 100300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Today's gold rate in Mumbai is 77037.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was 76397.0/10 grams, and the previous week's price was 75147.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate today in Mumbai is 97500.0/Kg. Yesterday's price was 95200.0/Kg, and last week's price was 95000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate today in Kolkata is 77035.0/10 grams. The price yesterday was 76395.0/10 grams, and the price on 21-09-2024 was 75145.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 98800.0/Kg. Yesterday, it was priced at 96700.0/Kg, and last week's price was 96500.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 76290.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.049 at the time of publication. The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 3994.5 per kg, up by 2.476 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price variations. Additionally, international factors such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On