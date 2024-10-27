Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 27-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 27, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80463.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 101100.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today indicate an increase in the price of 24 carat gold, which is currently 8046.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 700.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7377.3 per gram, up by 640.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a slight decline of -0.06%, while the monthly change is -2.51%. The silver rate is noted at 101100.0 per kg, which is an increase of 100.0.



In Delhi, the current gold rate is 80463.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from 79633.0 on 26-10-2024 and 79583.0 on 21-10-2024.



For silver in Delhi, the rate today is 101100.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease from 105000.0 on 26-10-2024 and 102500.0 on 21-10-2024.



In Chennai, the gold rate stands at 80311.0 for 10 grams, up from 79481.0 on 26-10-2024 and 79431.0 on 21-10-2024.



Chennai's silver rate is currently 109700.0 per kg, a decrease from 112600.0 on 26-10-2024 and 109600.0 on 21-10-2024.



In Mumbai, the gold rate is reported at 80317.0 for 10 grams, compared to 79487.0 on 26-10-2024 and 79437.0 on 21-10-2024.



The silver rate in Mumbai is 100400.0 per kg, down from 104300.0 on 26-10-2024 and 101800.0 on 21-10-2024.



Kolkata's gold rate today is 80315.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 79485.0 on 26-10-2024 and 79435.0 on 21-10-2024.



In Kolkata, the silver rate is 101900.0 per kg, down from 105800.0 on 26-10-2024 and 103300.0 on 21-10-2024.



The gold futures for December 2024 on the MCX are trading at 78562.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of 0.3 at the time of publication.



Silver futures for March 2025 on the MCX are trading at 99716.0 per kg, with an increase of 0.229 at the time of publication.



Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements affecting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international dynamics such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Sunday, October 27, 2024
