Gold Rate Today 27-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today indicate an increase in the price of 24 carat gold, which is currently ₹8046.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹700.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7377.3 per gram, up by ₹640.0. Gold silver image





Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a slight decline of -0.06%, while the monthly change is -2.51%. The silver rate is noted at ₹101100.0 per kg, which is an increase of ₹100.0.





In Delhi, the current gold rate is ₹80463.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹79633.0 on 26-10-2024 and ₹79583.0 on 21-10-2024.





For silver in Delhi, the rate today is ₹101100.0 per kg, reflecting a decrease from ₹105000.0 on 26-10-2024 and ₹102500.0 on 21-10-2024.





In Chennai, the gold rate stands at ₹80311.0 for 10 grams, up from ₹79481.0 on 26-10-2024 and ₹79431.0 on 21-10-2024.





Chennai's silver rate is currently ₹109700.0 per kg, a decrease from ₹112600.0 on 26-10-2024 and ₹109600.0 on 21-10-2024.





In Mumbai, the gold rate is reported at ₹80317.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹79487.0 on 26-10-2024 and ₹79437.0 on 21-10-2024.





The silver rate in Mumbai is ₹100400.0 per kg, down from ₹104300.0 on 26-10-2024 and ₹101800.0 on 21-10-2024.





Kolkata's gold rate today is ₹80315.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹79485.0 on 26-10-2024 and ₹79435.0 on 21-10-2024.





In Kolkata, the silver rate is ₹101900.0 per kg, down from ₹105800.0 on 26-10-2024 and ₹103300.0 on 21-10-2024.





The gold futures for December 2024 on the MCX are trading at ₹78562.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a slight increase of ₹0.3 at the time of publication.





Silver futures for March 2025 on the MCX are trading at ₹99716.0 per kg, with an increase of ₹0.229 at the time of publication.





Gold and silver prices are influenced by a variety of factors, including insights from major jewelers. Key elements affecting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international dynamics such as the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also significantly impact gold rates in the Indian market.