Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
Gold Rate Today 30-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 30, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80633.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102200.0/Kg in Delhi.

The price of 24 carat gold has experienced an increase on Wednesday, now standing at 8063.3 per gram, reflecting an increment of 670.0. Concurrently, the rate for 22 carat gold has risen to 7393.3 per gram, an increase of 620.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image



Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a slight decrease of -0.25%, while over the past month, it has declined by -3.79%. The current silver rate is 102200.0 per kg, marking an increase of 1200.0.



In Delhi, the gold rate today is recorded at 80633.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from the previous day's price of 80453.0/10 grams, and also higher than the price of 80253.0/10 grams from last week.



For silver in Delhi, the current rate is 102200.0 per kg. This represents an increase from yesterday's price of 101000.0/kg, and a decrease from last week's price of 107200.0/kg.



In Chennai, the gold rate is currently 80481.0 for 10 grams, which is up from 80301.0/10 grams yesterday and 80101.0/10 grams last week.



The silver rate in Chennai today stands at 110800.0/kg, an increase from 109600.0/kg yesterday, but lower than the last week's price of 114800.0/kg.



In Mumbai, the gold rate is 80487.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 80307.0/10 grams yesterday and 80107.0/10 grams last week.



Silver in Mumbai is priced at 101500.0/kg today, up from 100300.0/kg yesterday, and down from 106500.0/kg last week.



In Kolkata, the gold rate is 80485.0 for 10 grams, reflecting an increase from 80305.0/10 grams yesterday and 80105.0/10 grams last week.



The current silver rate in Kolkata is 103000.0/kg, an increase from 101800.0/kg yesterday and a decrease from 108000.0/kg last week.



The gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 79472.0 per 10 gm, indicating a rise of 0.302 at the time of publishing.



Conversely, the silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 98506.0 per kg, reflecting a decline of 0.227 at the time of publishing.



It is noteworthy that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including the input from major jewelers. Key elements include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also have a significant impact on gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
