Gold Rate Today 30-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The price of 24 carat gold has experienced an increase on Wednesday, now standing at ₹8063.3 per gram, reflecting an increment of ₹670.0. Concurrently, the rate for 22 carat gold has risen to ₹7393.3 per gram, an increase of ₹620.0. Gold silver image





Over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has seen a slight decrease of -0.25%, while over the past month, it has declined by -3.79%. The current silver rate is ₹102200.0 per kg, marking an increase of ₹1200.0.





In Delhi, the gold rate today is recorded at ₹80633.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from the previous day's price of ₹80453.0/10 grams, and also higher than the price of ₹80253.0/10 grams from last week.





For silver in Delhi, the current rate is ₹102200.0 per kg. This represents an increase from yesterday's price of ₹101000.0/kg, and a decrease from last week's price of ₹107200.0/kg.





In Chennai, the gold rate is currently ₹80481.0 for 10 grams, which is up from ₹80301.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹80101.0/10 grams last week.





The silver rate in Chennai today stands at ₹110800.0/kg, an increase from ₹109600.0/kg yesterday, but lower than the last week's price of ₹114800.0/kg.





In Mumbai, the gold rate is ₹80487.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹80307.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹80107.0/10 grams last week.





Silver in Mumbai is priced at ₹101500.0/kg today, up from ₹100300.0/kg yesterday, and down from ₹106500.0/kg last week.





In Kolkata, the gold rate is ₹80485.0 for 10 grams, reflecting an increase from ₹80305.0/10 grams yesterday and ₹80105.0/10 grams last week.





The current silver rate in Kolkata is ₹103000.0/kg, an increase from ₹101800.0/kg yesterday and a decrease from ₹108000.0/kg last week.





The gold December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹79472.0 per 10 gm, indicating a rise of ₹0.302 at the time of publishing.





Conversely, the silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹98506.0 per kg, reflecting a decline of ₹0.227 at the time of publishing.





It is noteworthy that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including the input from major jewelers. Key elements include global demand for gold, fluctuations in currency, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also have a significant impact on gold rates within the Indian market.