Google to verify trading and investment apps on Play Store in India

Google will label verified investment apps on the Play Store in India, a move aimed at helping users spot legitimate trading platforms and avoid scams. With fake apps posing a serious threat to investors, the initiative by Google aims to ensure safer trading experiences for users. (Pexels)

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Launching Google’s initiative on Wednesday, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said fake apps are a “serious threat” and urged technology firms to work with financial regulators for investor protection.

“Fake apps are now a serious threat and can cause irreparable financial harm,” he said.

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“Regulators, intermediaries and Big Tech must work together as investor protection is a shared responsibility.”

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The initiative will ensure that apps on the Play Store have a verified badge and that a user can safely transact after seeing the badge, he added.

(AGENCIES)