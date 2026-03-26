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    Google to verify trading and investment apps on Play Store in India

    In a bid to combat financial scams, Google announces a new initiative to label verified investment apps on the Play Store in India.

    Updated on: Mar 26, 2026 12:33 PM IST
    By Anonymous
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    Google will label verified investment apps on the Play Store in India, a move aimed at helping users spot legitimate trading platforms and avoid scams.

    With fake apps posing a serious threat to investors, the initiative by Google aims to ensure safer trading experiences for users. (Pexels)
    With fake apps posing a serious threat to investors, the initiative by Google aims to ensure safer trading experiences for users. (Pexels)

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    Launching Google’s initiative on Wednesday, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said fake apps are a “serious threat” and urged technology firms to work with financial regulators for investor protection.

    “Fake apps are now a serious threat and can cause irreparable financial harm,” he said.

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    “Regulators, intermediaries and Big Tech must work together as investor protection is a shared responsibility.”

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    The initiative will ensure that apps on the Play Store have a verified badge and that a user can safely transact after seeing the badge, he added.

    (AGENCIES)

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