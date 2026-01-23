Govt allots 30 GHz radio frequency for V2V safety tech: Nitin Gadkari

The Union government has earmarked 30 GHz radio spectrum for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication technology that would allow vehicles to exchange safety alerts without entering a mobile or internet network, Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari told a panel of MPs on Friday. Nagpur: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (PTI)

Gadkari told a meeting of the consultative committee attached to the road transport ministry that the Department of Telecommunications has allocated 30 GHz of spectrum for V2V communication, the ministry said in a statement.

This radio spectrum allocation would enable vehicles to directly exchange safety-related information, forming the backbone of connected vehicle communication systems.

On January 8, Gadkari said V2V communication will work across the front, rear and sides of vehicles, and will factor in terrain and road curves, allowing alerts even when hazards are hidden from a driver’s line of sight. The technology would be integrated within Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), substantially enhancing their effectiveness.

The government expects this system to cost about ₹5,000– ₹7,000 per vehicle.

At the time, the ministry said it was working on a framework to introduce V2V-based safety technology in India and that standards and regulations for deploying such systems were under preparation.

As of 2024, over 20 million vehicles were equipped with V2V-ready onboard units, with Asia-Pacific accounting for 24% of deployments, according to industry estimates. (Congruence Market Insights’ Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication Market Intelligence report).