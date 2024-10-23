How did Ola Electric ‘resolve’ 99% of complaints? Kunal Kamra reposts shocking customer stories, questions CCPA

After Ola Electric claimed it has resolved 99.1% of the 10,644 complaints filed with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), comedian Kunal Kamra who had engaged in a verbal spat on X (Formerly Twitter) with the company's founder Bhavish Aggarwal still wasn't convinced. Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal had been engaging in verbal spats on X with the comedian starting the entire series of episodes through a post on X raising concerns of Ola Electric's after-sales service issues.

Also Read: Onion prices to remain high in Diwali due to heavy rains, damaged crops, delayed harvest

“99% consumer complaints solved means 99% bikes are moving?” he wrote in a post on X on the evening of October 22, 2024, which has now gotten 1.3 million views.

He said this was “hard to believe” and invited Ola owners “part of the 1%” to leave their story below.

How did netizens respond to Kunal Kamra's post?

Kamra reposted two posts among many from customers which described how the company handled user complaints.

The users claimed the company had simply closed off the complaint tickets from customers. Kamra wrote, “If there is no complaint register there’s no complaint…”

Also Read: Zomato hikes platform fee to 'maintain services during festive rush'

Kamra further questioned the CCPA , writing “is this called solving a query CCPA?” in response to another post citing the same manner of closing tickets without resolving the issues.

“99% issues addressed by closing old ticket without resolution and opened new ticket,” the user wrote. “Also deleted entire history of previous tickets.”

What was the CCPA's notice to Ola Electric about?

The CCPA had issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric on October 7, 2024, citing concerns regarding misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and consumer rights violations, with the company being given 15 days to respond.

In response, Ola in its exchange filing, wrote, “We wish to emphasize that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1% of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola."

What happened between Kunal Kamra and Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal?

Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal had been engaging in verbal spats on X with the comedian starting the entire series of episodes through a post on X raising concerns of Ola Electric's after-sales service issues.

How did Ola Electric shares perform?

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd shares were trading at ₹81.62 on the Bombay Stock Exchange as of 2:30 pm IST on October 23, 2024. This was a gain of 0.68% or 0.55 points.

Also Read: Meta suspends Threads account of college student who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets