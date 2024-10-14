Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyundai Motor India to explore exports of EVs soon

PTI |
Oct 14, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India plans to export upcoming electric vehicles, including the Creta EV, to enhance its production hub status.

IPO-bound Hyundai Motor India Ltd will explore opportunities for exporting its upcoming electric vehicles from the country to other similar markets to enhance its position as a production hub for emerging markets, according to a senior company official.

Hyundai Motor India intends to export future electric vehicles, focusing on the Creta EV. The company emphasizes local production and infrastructure development to meet demand and adapt to emerging markets.(Reuters)
Hyundai Motor India intends to export future electric vehicles, focusing on the Creta EV. The company emphasizes local production and infrastructure development to meet demand and adapt to emerging markets.(Reuters)

The company is lining up four electric vehicles to be launched in future, including the electric version of its popular SUV Creta by Q4 FY25, in the mass and 'mass premium' segments.

"We are a very strong production hub for emerging markets. We are exporting to 80 plus countries. As far as EVs are concerned, it will, of course, depend on the demand but we are always open to look at any product, which we introduce in India, for exporting it to the other market as well," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) COO Tarun Garg told PTI.

He was responding to a query on whether the company will export its EVs planned to be launched in India in the future.

"In terms of EV (exports) it will depend on the infrastructure. It will depend on the demand. But yes, going forward, we will see what are the opportunities which are being presented," Garg said.

The four EVs, including Creta EV, will be in both "mass as well as in the mass premium segments", which will be made in India, he added.

"These products are primarily for the Indian market ...the strategy has always been to make products central to the Indian markets to get good economies of scale as well," he said, adding like the company has done in the past, it would look to tap emerging markets that have similar customer preferences like India.

"Normally, all the products which we produce in India are very suitable for emerging markets like Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Central America, Asia. So, it becomes a very natural fit for us (to look at exporting the EVs from India)," Garg said.

He said bringing the Creta EV would be the right entry into the volume segment.

HMIL is not simply launching the EVs but is also developing the entire ecosystem, he said.

"We are trying to really localise, starting with battery packs. Going forward, we are looking at cell manufacturing with the local Indian partner in terms of LFP cells, and drivetrain power electronics as well," Garg said.

All these localisations, he said,"will help us to really price the EVs (competitively) and position rightly so that the customers can have a very good price".

At present, HMIL sells electric SUV IONIQ5 priced around 45 lakh.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On