Hyundai prices $3 billion India IPO at 1,865-1,960 rupees per share

Hyundai Motor India has set a price range of 1,865 rupees ($22) to 1,960 rupees ($23) for its initial public offering (IPO) that opens next week for subscriptions, a advertisement in the Financial Express newspaper showed on Wednesday. Hyundai Motor India sets its IPO price between 1,865 and 1,960 rupees, launching next week. Eligible employees will receive a 186 rupee discount. The $3 billion IPO, the largest in India, opens for institutional subscriptions on Oct. 14 and retail bids from Oct. 15-17.

