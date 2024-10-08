Illegal to advertise Ayurveda, Siddha drugs claiming 'miraculous' effects: Ayush ministry

The Union Ayush ministry on Tuesday said it was illegal to advertise Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy drugs claiming "miraculous or supernatural effects" for the treatment of diseases, stating such advertisements can "mislead and endanger" public health. It is illegal to advertise ASU&H drugs claiming miraculous or supernatural effects for the treatment of diseases(Representational Image/Unsplash)

In a public notice, the ministry clarified it neither certifies or approves any Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathic (ASU&H) company or its medicine nor grants license to manufacture for sale to any ASU&H manufacturer or company.

Further, as the extant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the rules thereunder, the license of manufacture for sale of any ASU&H drugs is granted by the state and Union Territory Licensing Authority of the concerned state and Union Territory.

"It is illegal to advertise ASU&H drugs claiming miraculous or supernatural effects for the treatment of diseases. Such advertisements can mislead and endanger public health by promoting unverified or false claims," the ministry said.

The ministry further stated that The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, strictly prohibits the advertisement of drugs and magic remedies for the treatment of certain diseases and conditions.

Any person found guilty of contravening this Act shall be liable for penalties as prescribed under the law.

The Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani (ASU) drugs containing Schedule El drugs are mandated to be consumed under the supervision and guidance of a registered medical practitioner of the concerned system of Ayush medicine, the public notice said.

The container of such medicines will have instructions on its label -- "Caution to be taken under medical supervision" -- in both Hindi and English languages, it said.

"General public are advised to use such medications only after consultations with registered medical practitioners/doctors of concerned Ayush systems," the ministry said.

It further warned that self-diagnosis or self-medication with Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani & Homeopathy (ASU&H) drugs/medicines should be avoided.

"Public is also encouraged to report any such objectionable advertisements, false claims, fake medicines etc to the concerned State Licensing Authority or the Ministry of Ayush for an appropriate action," the notice stated.

