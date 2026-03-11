In a messy world, WD Black P10 Game Drive blends storage with legacy reliability

It is easy to get caught up with the ‘Game Drive’ branding, but make no mistake, the WD_Black P10 Game Drive is more than just that. With the past year defining the different paths that WD (formerly Western Digital) and SanDisk will now walk, the former is clearly focusing on the basics: value, lots of storage, and a focused approach. While the product support documentation for the WD_Black P10 Game Drive insists on compatibility with Windows PCs, Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles, it also worked seamlessly on the Apple Mac Studio in our tests. The WD_Black P10 Game Drive keeps things simple with a 2.5-inch hard drive, in an industrial design casing. (Vishal Mathur| HT Photo)

Considering storage prices as they are in 2026, particularly what slower but more reliable hard drives (HDDs) now demand, you may have to part with a lot more than you would have twelve months ago. Right now, this 6TB drive will cost ₹31,818 and to be fair, this is a serious amount of storage space for that money. The future-proofing aspect is rather well ticked off, even if you are looking at this as a backup drive for your PC or a cloud drive alternative—though you must pay a premium for the game console support. For context, WD’s own 6TB My Passport Ultra portable drive (with no console compatibility) currently has a market price around ₹20,000.

For context, WD said last month that it’s already fully allocated its enterprise HDD capacity for the year, underpinned by AI and data center investments. Both demographics like HDDs, and hence the spike in demand. That is also the reason why you must pay a premium on the purchase price now.

With that, WD_Black is targeting a demographic that may have run out of space on their console drives, and now needs to transfer a few games to an external source. Consoles will not play games off this drive, but the idea is to shift some lesser played games from the console’s internal storage to this, or free up space there for a new title download or install updates — game sizes are mammoth these days.

The WD_Black P10 Game Drive keeps things simple with a 4800rpm 2.5-inch hard drive in a casing that has a distinct industrial design. There is a single activity LED light, which illuminates solid when the drive is connected to a device and powered on, and blinks when data transfer is in progress. For some strange reason, WD insists on using a Micro-B connector at one end (this plugs into the drive) and a USB-A connector at the other (this connects to the console or PC). This proprietary cable type can be difficult to replace in case you damage or misplace it. Secondly, WD should have at least bundled a cable with a USB-C connector at one end, for newer PCs and Macs.

Since this is an HDD, expecting SSD or solid-state storage-esque read and write speeds would be a fallacious start. In terms of the Blackmagic Disk Speed Test scores, the WD_Black P10 Game Drive peaked at write speeds of 583MB/s for a short duration, but averaged around 123MB/s. WD claims peak speeds of 130MB/s and it is good to see the brand position a realistic claim for potential buyers to consider. At this point, it is important to note that either console will probably work with slightly slower speeds than the benchmark tests on Mac (or even a Windows PC) will illustrate. Be ready for those variables, and those aren’t dependent on the drive.

It is important to point out that even though both competing consoles claim 1TB internal storage, modern games and software updates tend to fill that up rather quickly. Buy the WD_Black P10 Game Drive because it works well as an attached storage extension, without any hurdles. And since it is WD, reliability will never really be a question to ponder. Even after serious data transfer volumes, the WD_Black P10 Game Drive remains cool to the touch, which I believe is a positive for longevity. This isn’t the fastest external storage money can buy, but you’re paying for a lot of storage space (6TB) and a good old HDD that should withstand the test o