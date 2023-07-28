Home / Business / Parliamentary panel asks finance ministry for a common income tax return

Parliamentary panel asks finance ministry for a common income tax return

PTI |
Jul 28, 2023 03:41 PM IST

The ministry had in November last year proposed to come out with a user-friendly common income tax return form for all taxpayers.

A parliamentary panel on Thursday asked the finance ministry to expeditiously come out with a common ITR form to ease I-T return filing for individuals and non-business taxpayers.

The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, had earlier flagged difficulties being faced by people in filing Income Tax returns
The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, had earlier flagged difficulties being faced by people in filing Income Tax returns

The ministry had in November last year proposed to come out with a user-friendly common income tax return form for all taxpayers, except trusts and non-profit organisations. It had invited stakeholder comments on the same.

The Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by BJP MP Jayant Sinha, had earlier flagged difficulties being faced by people in filing Income Tax returns and urged the tax department to make the process simpler and more taxpayer friendly.

It had said that any person with income from various sources, like salary, rent and business income, cannot file ITR on his own and has to seek advice of either a chartered accountant or a person having adequate knowledge and expertise in filing ITR.

In reply to the recommendations of the committee, the ministry has stated that in order to make tax compliance more convenient, pre-filled details of certain income, like salary, are being provided to individual taxpayers.

The scope of information for pre-filing is being further expanded by including information such as house property income, bank interest, dividends, the tax department said.

Further, it is proposed to introduce a common ITR form in tandem with international best practices, by merging all existing forms except ITR-7.

It is expected that the proposed ITR form brings ease of filing returns to individuals and non-business type taxpayers considerably.

"The committee, therefor, would expect the ministry to expedite the process and introduce the new format at the earliest," it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out