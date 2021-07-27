Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021

Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( ₹47870) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47910.0).

Although the global gold price($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( ₹47870).

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47470 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹38.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47870 .

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.08% to ₹47470 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.19% or about ₹38.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.03% or ₹20.2 per kg to the price level of ₹67329 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47870) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47870), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of ₹38.0 with value of ₹47470 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.