Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021
Gold, Silver and other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021
business

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021
READ FULL STORY
By HT Analytics
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Spot gold prices observed no change since yesterday( 47870) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( 47910.0).

Although the global gold price($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( 47870).

Gold and other precious metals on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47470 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 38.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47870 . 

MCX Gold on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.08% to 47470 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.19% or about 38.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.03% or 20.2 per kg to the price level of 67329 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47870) had no change over yesterday ( 47870), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of 38.0 with value of 47470 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Tuesday, Jul 27, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Gold Price Silver Price
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.