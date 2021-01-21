India's power demand surges to record high
With the peak electricity demand in the country crossing 1,85,820 Megawatt, the highest-ever recorded, Union power minister RK Singh on Wednesday said that the surging demand for power is a certain indicator of India's economy getting back on track.
"The demand (and supply) of power in January (upto January 19, 2021) has grown by 8 per cent as compared to the corresponding period last year. This is the highest rate of growth ever. The surging demand for power is a certain indicator that our economy is getting back on track," he tweeted.
"The peak demand for power crossed 1,85,820 Megawatt at 9:35 am on today. This is the highest ever, a record," he added in another tweet.
He further said that the surging demand also shows the success of Subhagya, under which the Centre provided electricity to the homes of poor and the underprivileged. "This is a matter of satisfaction for us in the Ministry of Power," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hopes fade for turnaround in Asia’s worst-performing currency of 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin falters for a second day, slides below technical level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future Retail, Enterprises hit upper circuit after Sebi clears deal with RIL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gadkari says govt to bring law to ensure MSME dues are paid within 45 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 7 paise to trade near 5-month high of 72.98 vs USD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to earn ₹1,544 cr from Indian Railway Finance Corporation IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex scales 50,000; Reliance gains on nod for Future deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt considering Customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SEBI approves Future Group-Reliance Retail deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inflation based on CPI for farm, rural labourers eases in December
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt considering a customs amnesty scheme to resolve legacy disputes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Govt spending, private sector incentives crucial’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's power demand surges to record high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Analysis: Jack Ma's reappearance fails to soothe all investor concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need focus on removing obstacles to ‘good’ jobs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox