IT stocks lead Sensex, Nifty 50 higher after Infosys raises revenue forecast

India's stock market rose today, supported by a surge in IT stocks after Infosys Ltd. raised its full-year revenue growth outlook. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai (Reuters)

At 10:20 am, the Nifty 50 rose 0.64% to 25,830.95, while the 30-share Sensex added 0.73% to 83,995.35. Fourteen of the 16 major sectors logged gains. The broader small-caps and mid-caps rose 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

The Nifty IT index was up 3% with all 10 constituents in the green, with Wipro Ltd. climbing 3% ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.

Infosys, India's No. 2 software services exporter, jumped 5%, its biggest intraday percentage rise in four months. That, after the IT bellwether unexpectedly raised its revenue forecast to 3%-3.5% from 2%-3% and signalled a healthy demand outlook, citing steady discretionary tech spending and renewed momentum in its core financial services business.

“Markets have received a boost from Infosys' results and commentary,” Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities, told Reuters. “With IT company valuations at attractive levels, there is buying interest and short-covering in the sector.”

While the earnings season has started on a decent note with no major negative surprises so far, markets are struggling to sustain higher levels due to sustained foreign outflows and global trade and geopolitical headwinds, Bathini said.