    Mamaearth to acquire ‘Reginald Men’ at enterprise valuation of ₹195 crore

    The deal also bolsters Honasa's presence in Southern India, the region from which Reginald Men derives the bulk of its revenue.

    Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 3:35 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Honasa Consumer Ltd., which owns direct-to-consumer brands Mamaearth and The Derma Co. has agreed to acquire ‘Reginald Men’ maker BTM Ventures Pvt. Ltd. to enter the fast-growing men's personal care market.

    Ghazal Alagh, co-founder of Mamaearth. (@ghazalalagh/Instagram)
    The deal will see Honasa Consumer pick up a 95% stake in BTM Ventures at an enterprise valuation at 195 crore, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday (11 December 2025). The remaining 5% will be acquired after 12 months as per the existing valuation criteria.

    “The men's personal care category is evolving rapidly, and Reginald Men's deep insight into this segment…makes them a strong strategic fit for us,” said Varun Alagh, co-founder and chief executive officer at Honasa Consumer.

    BTM Ventures — Company Profile

    Founded in August 2022 by Trisha Reddy Talasani, BTM Venture offers curated range of men's personal-care products under the ‘Reginald Men’ brand. In the year through October 2025, the company has clocked revenue of 70 crore with an operational profitability of nearly 25%.

    For Honasa, the acquisition is strategic for it marks its entry into the men's grooming industry that's seen growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-8% to roughly $5 billion by 2030.

    The deal also bolsters Honasa's presence in South India, the region from which Reginald Men derives the bulk of its revenue, and strengthens sunscreen and serum offerings — a key focus area for the FMCG firm.

