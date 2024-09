Indian indices opened higher today (September 23) with Nifty above 25,900 and Sensex at fresh record peak amid mixed global cues. Bharti Airtel, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Auto, Divis Labs and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ICICI Bank, Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech and Axis Bank.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)