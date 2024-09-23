Nirmala Sitharaman to attend AIIB annual meet in Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday embarks on an official visit to Uzbekistan to attend the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) annual meeting in Samarkand on September 25-26 besides having bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Uzbekistan, Qatar and China, the finance ministry said in a statement. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sitharaman is also expected to call on Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan, during her visit. (FILE PHOTO/Nirmala Sitharaman Office-X)

During the visit, Sitharaman will attend the ninth annual meeting of Board of Governors of AIIB, where she will attend as the Indian Governor to the AIIB. India is the second largest shareholder of the bank.

The multilateral discussions are expected to be centred around a broad spectrum of important global issues relevant to the development agenda. The annual meeting is expected to be participated by delegations from around 80 countries and other international organisations.

As a multilateral development bank, AIIB is focused on developing sustainable infrastructure in Asia and in promoting investments in infrastructure and other productive sectors with a view to foster sustainable economic development, create wealth and improve infrastructure connectivity.

As part of the visit, Sitharaman is expected to call on Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan. She is scheduled to sign a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) between India and Uzbekistan, the statement said.

The BIT will be signed for investment, industry and trade. The treaty aims to promote more extensive economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries on a long-term basis, it said.

Sitharaman will also participate in the India-Uzbekistan Business forum discussions, jointly organised as well as represented by industry captains from both countries, the statement said.

The minister will also visit the Samarkand State University and Lal Bahadur Shastri Monument in Tashkent. She will interact with Indian diaspora representing leading voices from multiple sectors.