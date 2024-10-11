Noel Tata appointed chairman of Tata Trusts: Report

Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trent and vice chairman of Tata Steel has been appointed as the chairman of Tata Trusts, succeeding his late half brother Ratan Tata, CNBC-TV18 reported. Mukesh Ambani (R), Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, speaks with Noel Tata, Chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation, after paying his last respect to Indian industrialist Ratan Tata at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) ahead of its cremation in Mumbai on October 10, 2024. Crowds of mourners gathered in India's financial capital Mumbai on October 10 for the funeral of industrialist Ratan Tata, hailed as a "titan" who led one of the country's biggest conglomerates.(Punit Paranjpe/AFP)

Ratan Tata, the previous chairman of the Tata conglomerate's philanthropic arm, passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on the night of October 09, 2024, at the age of 86 from issues related to old age.

He never married and left behind no children, which made his succession a prominent point of focus. The Tata Trust board meeting regarding this happened today as a result.

Also Read: Online festive sales hit $6.5 billion in just one week: ‘Much better than plan’

The appointment is of great significance since Tata Trusts owns 66% of Tata Sons, according to a Reuters report.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd is the main private holding company for all the other various Tata companies.

Also Read: Cambridge study says planes have to fly slower to save the environment: See list of its 5 sustainable aviation goals

Tata Trusts, involved in sectors such education, healthcare and housing. was first set up in 1892 by Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata group. He was the great grandfather of both Noel and Ratan Tata.

Noel Tata currently is the a trustee on the board of two other trusts including the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

He also is a trustee on the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.

Also Read: Tesla's driverless Robotaxi is out, cost below $30,000. Why Elon Musk is on edge