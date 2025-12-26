Edit Profile
    Ola Electric says secured ₹366.78 crore PLI incentives for FY25

    The incentive has been sanctioned in accordance with the applicable terms and conditions of the PLI-Auto Scheme

    Published on: Dec 26, 2025 9:05 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Ola Electric on Thursday said it has received a sanction order from the Ministry of Heavy Industries for the release of incentives amounting to 366.78 crore under the production-linked incentive scheme.

    An Ola Electric scooter. (Bloomberg)
    An Ola Electric scooter. (Bloomberg)

    The sanction pertains to the demand incentive for the determined sales value for FY 2024-25, and authorises a payment of 366.78 crore to be released through IFCI Limited, the designated financial institution for disbursement under the scheme, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

    The incentive has been sanctioned in accordance with theapplicable terms and conditions of the PLI-Auto Scheme, as amended from time to time, it added.

    Commenting on the development, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, "The sanction of 366.78 crore under the PLI-Auto Scheme is a strong endorsement of Ola Electric's manufacturing capabilities and our commitment to building world-class EV technology in India".

    "We remain committed to supporting the Government of India's vision of making India a global hub for advanced automotive manufacturing and clean mobility," the spokesperson said.

    The PLI-Auto Scheme is a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing, encouraging advanced automotive technologies, and enhancing India's global competitiveness in the auto and auto components sector.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes