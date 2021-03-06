On cryptocurrency, Anurag Thakur says ‘innovation welcomed, must evaluate ideas’
Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur on Saturday spoke about the interest in digital currency in the country, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly supports the inclusion of new technology and the new ideas must be evaluated.
“We welcome innovation and new technology. PM Narendra Modi himself is a strong advocate of embracing technology in various aspects of governance. I firmly believe that we must evaluate, explore and encourage new ideas with an open mind,” he said while addressing the Punjab chapter of Entrepreneurs Organisation.
During the virtual interaction, the minister informed that a high-level inter-ministerial committee on digital currencies was formed under the chairmanship of the economic affairs secretary and the panel has submitted its report. “The government would take a decision on the recommendations of the committee and the legislative proposal, if any, would be introduced in the Parliament following the due process,” he said.
Thakur’s remark comes days after the Reserve bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das flagged “major concerns” about the impact of cryptocurrencies on financial stability. The concerns have been conveyed to the government, he added. “It (the concern) is under consideration in the government and I do expect and I think sooner or later, the government will take a call and if required, Parliament also will consider and decide,” Das told a television news channel in an interview.
He, however, clarified that blockchain technology is different. “Blockchain technology benefits have to be exploited, that is another thing. But on crypto, we have major concerns from the financial stability angle and we have shared it with the government,” he said.
In 2018, the central bank banned banks and other regulated entities from supporting crypto transactions after frauds related to digital currencies surfaced following demonetisation. The Supreme Court struck down the curbs last year after cryptocurrency exchanges challenged the move.
Das also revealed that RBI is “very much in the game” and is preparing to roll out its own digital currency. “The Central Bank Digital Currency is a work in progress. The RBI team is working on it, technology side and procedural side, how it will be launched and rolled out,” he said during the interview.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On cryptocurrency, Anurag Thakur says ‘innovation welcomed, must evaluate ideas’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opted for continuity in deciding tax devolution to states: FC chairman N K Singh
- The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre during the period 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From ITR to PAN-Aadhaar linking: Tax-related tasks to complete before March 31
- Here’s a list of some of the tasks which need to be performed by taxpayers before March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AirAsia CEO says company may launch flying-taxi business in 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid rescue plan clears hurdle as US economy shows gains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muthoot Group chairman MG George passes away: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A weak week for gold: Here's how the bullion fared
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, states need to discuss fuel taxes, says Sitharaman
- In an interaction with members of the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC), Sitharaman said that consumer sentiment about the tax burden on auto fuel was understandable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance to bear the cost of covid shots for its staff
- Nearly 1.1 million vaccine doses were administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group till Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to scrap 6,000 compliances
- Mohapatra said the idea came during Modi’s meeting with Marriott International president and chief executive Arne Sorenson, who complained about the complex regulations in starting and running a hotel in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI cuts home loan rates to a decadal low
- ICICI Bank’s move comes days after rival lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank and Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd cut their home loan rates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Voting on corp resolutions compulsory for MFs: Sebi
- These votes will have to be disclosed to unit holders under existing regulations. Voting will be at the MF level (rather than scheme level).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toyota SUV sales may skid on gaps in chipset supply
- Supply of vehicles from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—as part of the alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp—has helped Toyota increase its domestic market share in the premium hatchback and entry-level SUV segment, where it was not present before.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Total factories in India grew by 2% in 2018-19
- The top three states by GVA were Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. They had a share of 41% in the total GVA. Rural India added nearly as much GVA (49%) as urban India (51%).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How do India’s fuel taxes impact the less affluent?
- Using average consumption shares to calculate the burden of an indirect tax has a problem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox