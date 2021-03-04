OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut
OPEC and its allies agreed to extend oil cuts by one month into April, offering small exemptions to Russia and Kazakhstan, after deciding that the demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile despite a recent oil price rally.
OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and would decide in coming months when to gradually phase it out.
The news pushed oil prices back towards their highest levels in more than a year with Brent trading up 5% above $67 a barrel as the market had expected OPEC+ to release more barrels.
OPEC+ cut output by a record 9.7 million bpd last year as demand collapsed due to the pandemic. As of March, it is still withholding around 7 million bpd, about 7% of world demand. The voluntary Saudi cut brings the total to about 8 million bpd.
Before Thursday's meeting, OPEC+ had been expected to rollover its 500,000 bpd cut into April. Under Thursday's deal, Russia was allowed to raise output by 130,000 bpd in April and Kazakhstan by another 20,000 bpd to meet domestic needs.
"Everybody is going to maintain the freeze" on 350,000 bpd of cuts, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told a news conference to outline the deal.
He said Saudi Arabia would decide in the next few months when to gradually phase out its 1 million bpd voluntary cut "at our time, at our convenience". He said the kingdom was "not in a hurry".
The Saudi minister and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, lynchpins in the OPEC+ group, had earlier urged OPEC+ ministers to tread cautiously as they said the recovery in demand was fragile amid new coronavirus infections.
Russia has been insisting on raising output to avoid prices spiking any further and lending support to shale oil output from the United States, which is not part of OPEC+.
But in February Moscow failed to raise output, despite being allowed to do so by OPEC+, because harsh winter weather hit its production at mature fields. Novak said Moscow needed extra barrels to meet recovering demand at home.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift
- Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses
- The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wipro to acquire UK consultancy Capco for $1.45 billion
- The latest acquisition is Delaporte’s boldest move to spur growth after the company ceded its position as India’s third-largest software services provider to HCL Technologies Ltd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flipkart mulls US listing through the SPAC route
- The Bengaluru-based online retailer has been weighing a US initial public offering and it’s now also looking at other options, the people said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel retailers may cut rates in run-up to polls
- While the base price of petrol is ₹33.26 per litre, it attracts ₹32.90 a litre central excise and ₹21.04 per litre local levies in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ to extend most oil cuts into April, Saudi to keep voluntary cut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ meet on oil output with Saudi, Russia seeing fragile recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK probes Apple's App Store for 'stifling competition' and 'hurting consumers'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI to conduct property e-auction tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know
- As per SBI’s official website, the properties that are included in the auctions are those of defaulters who failed to pay their dues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO retains 8.5% interest on EPF deposits: Here's how it is calculated
- Here’s how you can calculate the EPF interest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Square to pay $297 mn for majority stake in Jay-Z's Tidal, appoint him to board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WhatsApp adds voice and video calling feature to desktop version
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inflation rise expectation, long-term borrowing show US markets at risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Employers may be barred from asking about candidates’ pay under new EU rules
- “Previous pay has no bearing on skills and the abilities of the applicant for work and that’s why we believe this must not be revealed if the employee does not want to.” EU Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox