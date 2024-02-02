 Paytm plunges another 20%, shares at lowest in over a year: What's happening? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Paytm plunges another 20%, shares at lowest in over a year: What's happening?

Paytm plunges another 20%, shares at lowest in over a year: What's happening?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 09:52 AM IST

Paytm share price today: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank.

Paytm share price witnessed strong selling pressure as the stock hit its 20 per cent lower circuit for the second consecutive session today. The share price opened at its 20 per cent lower circuit at 487.05 against the previous close of 608.80 on the BSE. In the last session, Paytm share price cracked 20 per cent as well after Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) action on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL).

Paytm share price today: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)
Paytm share price today: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31 imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank. This action was taken after a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Paytm Payments Bank was barred by the RBI from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, wallets or FASTags after February 29. The RBI cited section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and mentioned that the Nodal Accounts of One97 Communications and Paytm Payments Services Ltd. are to be terminated at the earliest.

Paytm said that it will take steps immediately to comply with the RBI’s directions on Paytm Payments Bank. The company expects to have a worst-case impact of 300 to 500 crores on its annual EBITDA going forward, it said. Paytm added that it expects to continue on its trajectory to improve its profitability.

One 97 Communications (OCL), the parent of Paytm, in an exchange filing, said it will partner with other banks and not with Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL).

"OCL has already been working with other banks for the last two years. We will now accelerate the plans and completely move to other bank partners. Going forward, Paytm will be working only with other banks, and not with PPBL," the company said, adding, “With regard to the direction on termination of the nodal account of OCL and Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) by February 29, 2024, OCL and PPSL are in the process of moving the nodal account to other large commercial banks.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business NewsBudget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On