Petrol, diesel prices on July 4: Check latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices have remained consistent over the past year following the last rate revision in May 2022. Varying rates are implemented across different states, considering local taxes, value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and other factors." Petrol, diesel prices

As per the daily 6 am price notification by oil marketing companies, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in cities such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, as reported by the Goodreturns website.

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 96.72 89.62 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Chennai 102.63 94.24 Kolkata 106.03 92.76

Fuel prices are regulated by the central government through factors like excise duty, base prices, and cap prices. Centre collects excise duty, while VAT (Value Added Tax) is collected by individual states. As each state has its own VAT rates, fuel prices may vary accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail