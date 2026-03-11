Reliance shares mixed after Trump says US to get new oil refinery with Ambani backing

The stock of Reliance Industries Ltd. was trading mixed after US President Donald Trump highlighted the role of India's largest company to build an upcoming oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

Reliance Industries' share price rose as much as 1.78% to ₹1,434.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange but soon gave up all the gains to trade up to 0.54% lower. That, even as the benchmark Nifty fell up to 0.50%.

“I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the FIRST new US Oil Refinery in 50 YEARS in Brownsville, Texas,” Trump said Tuesday in a post on Truth Social.

Reliance Industries identified only as a “global supermajor” in the America First statement but named by Trump in a post on Truth Social provided a “9-figure investment” at a “10-figure valuation”. The company, led by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has also signed “a binding 20-year offtake term sheet” with America First, meaning the company will buy products the refinery produces.