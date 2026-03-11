Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Reliance shares mixed after Trump says US to get new oil refinery with Ambani backing

    Reliance Industries' share price rose up to 1.78% to 1,434.00 apiece on the NSE but soon gave up all the gains to trade up to 0.54% lower.

    Updated on: Mar 11, 2026 9:56 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The stock of Reliance Industries Ltd. was trading mixed after US President Donald Trump highlighted the role of India's largest company to build an upcoming oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas.

    Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)
    Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

    Reliance Industries' share price rose as much as 1.78% to 1,434.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange but soon gave up all the gains to trade up to 0.54% lower. That, even as the benchmark Nifty fell up to 0.50%.

    “I am proud to announce that America First Refining is opening the FIRST new US Oil Refinery in 50 YEARS in Brownsville, Texas,” Trump said Tuesday in a post on Truth Social.

    Reliance Industries identified only as a “global supermajor” in the America First statement but named by Trump in a post on Truth Social provided a “9-figure investment” at a “10-figure valuation”. The company, led by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has also signed “a binding 20-year offtake term sheet” with America First, meaning the company will buy products the refinery produces.

    US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.
    US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

    America First, which plans to break ground in the second quarter of 2026, would be a 168,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery at Brownsville port along the US-Mexico border. When operational, it would offset $300 billion in the US trade deficit.

    Many US Gulf Coast refineries are unable to process light, sweet crude oil from fracking shale fields because they were configured to run lower-cost heavy, sour crude, which is higher density and contains more sulphur.

    Reliance Industries, on the flipside, can process almost any type of oil at Jamnagar — the world's largest refining complex that processes 1.4-1.6 million barrels per day. Most recently, the company secured a US licence for Venezuelan oil, which perfectly matches the refinery's heavy crude configuration.

    • HT Business Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT Business Desk

      The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Silver Rates, Diesel Prices along with Income Tax Calculator
    News/Business/Reliance Shares Mixed After Trump Says US To Get New Oil Refinery With Ambani Backing
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes