Reliance clocks flat profit in Q3 as weak O2C revenue offsets gains in Jio

Reliance Industries Ltd. barely grew its bottomline in the fiscal third quarter as weak oil & gas revenue offset gains in the telecom and retail businesses. Reliance Indusries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (PTI)

Consolidated net profit of India's largest company by market capitalisation rose 0.56% year-on-year to ₹18,645 crore on revenue that increased 10.51% to ₹2,69,496 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the bottomline at ₹19,896 crore.

RIL Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue up 10.51% at ₹ 2,69,496 crore (Estimate: ₹ 2,57,038 crore)

2,69,496 crore (Estimate: 2,57,038 crore) EBITDA up 5.09% at ₹ 46,018 crore (Estimate: ₹ 47,997 crore)

46,018 crore (Estimate: 47,997 crore) EBITDA margin down 88 bps at 17.07% (Estimate: 18.7%)

Net profit up 0.56% at ₹ 18,645 crore (Estimate: ₹ 19,896 crore) One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Friday, RIL shares fell 0.06% to ₹1457.60 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the 0.23% higher at 83,570.35 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.