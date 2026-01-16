Edit Profile
    Reliance clocks flat profit in Q3 as weak O2C revenue offsets gains in Jio

    RIL Q3 Results 2025-26: Net profit rose 0.56% YoY to 18,645 crore on revenue that increased 10.51% YoY to 2,69,496 crore.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 8:14 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Reliance Industries Ltd. barely grew its bottomline in the fiscal third quarter as weak oil & gas revenue offset gains in the telecom and retail businesses.

    Reliance Indusries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (PTI)
    Consolidated net profit of India's largest company by market capitalisation rose 0.56% year-on-year to 18,645 crore on revenue that increased 10.51% to 2,69,496 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the bottomline at 19,896 crore.

    RIL Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue up 10.51% at 2,69,496 crore (Estimate: 2,57,038 crore)
    • EBITDA up 5.09% at 46,018 crore (Estimate: 47,997 crore)
    • EBITDA margin down 88 bps at 17.07% (Estimate: 18.7%)
    • Net profit up 0.56% at 18,645 crore (Estimate: 19,896 crore)

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    On Friday, RIL shares fell 0.06% to 1457.60 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the 0.23% higher at 83,570.35 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.

