Reliance clocks flat profit in Q3 as weak O2C revenue offsets gains in Jio

Reliance Industries Ltd. barely grew its bottomline in the fiscal third quarter as weak oil & gas revenue offset gains in the telecom and retail businesses.
Consolidated net profit of India's largest company by market capitalisation rose 0.56% year-on-year to ₹18,645 crore on revenue that increased 10.51% to ₹2,69,496 crore, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the bottomline at ₹19,896 crore.
RIL Q3 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.51% at ₹2,69,496 crore (Estimate: ₹2,57,038 crore)
EBITDA up 5.09% at ₹46,018 crore (Estimate: ₹47,997 crore)
EBITDA margin down 88 bps at 17.07% (Estimate: 18.7%)
Net profit up 0.56% at ₹18,645 crore (Estimate: ₹19,896 crore)
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
On Friday, RIL shares fell 0.06% to ₹1457.60 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the 0.23% higher at 83,570.35 points. The quarterly results were declared after market hours.