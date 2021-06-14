Retail inflation soars to 6.3% in May from 4.23% in April: Govt

Breaching the upper tolerance limit set by Reserve Bank of India, the retail Consumer Price Index-based inflation in India soared to 6.3 per cent in May, up from 4.23 per cent in April, according to the government data released on Monday. The rising CPI inflation has breached the RBI's tolerance limit for the first time in six months.

Additionally, the Wholesale Price Inex-based inflation stood at 12.94 per cent amid rising prices of crude oil, manufactured goods and a low base of last year.

This is the fifth straight month of uptick seen in the WPI-based inflation.

