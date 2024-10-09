Sam Altman ‘excited’ as OpenAI starts hiring in this country for 2nd Asia office

OpenAI is building a team in Singapore to support growing demand for artificial intelligence tools in the Asia-Pacific region. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks during the Microsoft Build conference at the Seattle Convention Center Summit Building in Seattle, Washington.(AFP)

The new office, to be opened by the end of the year, will serve as a hub for the startup to work with partners, governments and customers across the wider region. OpenAI is also partnering with AI Singapore, a state initiative bringing together local research groups, as it builds out its presence and connections in a part of the world with a fast-growing online user base. Singaporeans are among the highest per-capita users of ChatGPT, OpenAI said in a statement.

San Francisco-based OpenAI is ramping up expansion after securing billions of dollars in funding and credit recently, commanding a valuation of $157 billion in a round that also saw support from SoftBank Group Corp., a longtime AI-focused investor. Earlier in the year, the US startup opened its first Asia office in Tokyo, with a bespoke GPT-4 model catering to Japanese-language customers.

Singapore now serves as the Asia hub for several major US internet firms, including Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc. Those two companies are also collaborating on building subsea internet cables that will support faster communication between the city-state and the US west coast.

“Singapore, with its rich history of technology leadership, has emerged as a leader in artificial intelligence,” Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, said in the statement. “We’re excited to partner with the government and the country’s thriving AI ecosystem as we expand into the APAC region.