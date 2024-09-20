Menu Explore
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on September 21?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 20, 2024 03:54 PM IST

Banks observe closures on certain Saturdays and holidays per RBI guidelines. But, digital banking is available even on bank holidays.

Banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, as well as on Sundays and other regional and national holidays. This is as per rules established by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Saturday bank holiday: Banks follow RBI rules, closing on certain Saturdays and holidays. On September 21, 2024, banks will be open. Customers can still access digital banking services during bank holidays.

Are banks open on September 21, 2024?

Banks are operational on every first, third, and fifth Saturday unless there is a designated holiday. The RBI designates certain holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Since Saturday, September 21, is the third Saturday of the month, banks will be open as banks are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of the month.

Are digital bank services on bank holidays?

Yes, customers can utilize Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking even on bank holidays even though physical banking services are not provided.

September 2024 bank holidays

In September, banks will remain closed for 15 days, depending on the state. Bank closures are scheduled for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Ganesh Chaturthi, First Onam, Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad, Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad, Pang-Lhabsol, Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day and Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

