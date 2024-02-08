SEBI directs action against 15 Zee Business TV guest experts for unlawful trading
Feb 08, 2024 09:54 PM IST
SEBI directs action against 15 guest experts of Zee Business channel for unlawful trading.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday directed action against 15 Zee Business TV guest experts for unlawful trading.
List of individuals named in SEBI's order
1. Simi Bhaumik
2. Mudit Goyal
3. Himanshu Gupta
4. Ashish Kelkar
5. Kiran Jadhav
6. Ramawatar Lalchand Chotia
7. SAAR Securities India Private Limited
8. Ajaykumar Ramakant Sharma
9. Rupesh Kumar Matoliya
10. Nitin Chhalani
11. Kanhya Trading Company
12. Manan Sharecom Private Limited
13. SAAR Commodities Private Limited
14. Partha Sarathi Dhar
15. Nirmal Kumar Soni
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
