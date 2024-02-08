 SEBI orders action against 15 Zee Business TV guest experts for unlawful trading - Hindustan Times
News / Business / SEBI directs action against 15 Zee Business TV guest experts for unlawful trading

SEBI directs action against 15 Zee Business TV guest experts for unlawful trading

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 09:54 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday directed action against 15 Zee Business TV guest experts for unlawful trading.

Sebi (REUTERS)
List of individuals named in SEBI's order

1. Simi Bhaumik

2. Mudit Goyal

3. Himanshu Gupta

4. Ashish Kelkar

5. Kiran Jadhav

6. Ramawatar Lalchand Chotia

7. SAAR Securities India Private Limited

8. Ajaykumar Ramakant Sharma

9. Rupesh Kumar Matoliya

10. Nitin Chhalani

11. Kanhya Trading Company

12. Manan Sharecom Private Limited

13. SAAR Commodities Private Limited

14. Partha Sarathi Dhar

15. Nirmal Kumar Soni

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

