Sensex, Nifty set for muted open today due to higher-for-longer crude oil prices
Brokerages Citi and Nomura have lowered their year-end Nifty 50 targets, citing the impact of the surge in crude oil prices on India's growth and earnings.
India's equity benchmarks—the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50—are likely to open little changed today, amid expectations of elevated volatility due to higher-for-longer crude oil prices.
GIFT Nifty futures traded between an intraday high of 23,547.50 points and an intraday low of 23,444.50 points, versus previous day's close of 23,568.50 , indicating the Nifty 50 will open near Monday's close of 23,408.8.
Brent crude hovered around $103 a barrel on supply concerns, with the Strait of Hormuz mostly shut and US allies refusing to send warships to help tankers navigate the key chokepoint that handles about 20% of global oil supplies.
Brokerages Citi and Nomura lowered their year-end Nifty targets on Monday, citing the impact of the surge in crude prices on India's growth and corporate earnings.
The Nifty and Sensex have fallen about 7% each so far this month, as investors assessed the fallout from the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
Foreign investors sold shares worth ₹9,366 crore on Monday, provisional data showed, in their twelfth straight session of selling. Outflows this month have reached $6.9 billion.
Stocks to watch today
- Reliance Industries signs binding agreement with South Korea's Samsung C&T to supply green ammonia for 15 years in a deal valued at more than $3 billion.
- Tata Motors announces price hikes of up to 1.5% on its commercial vehicles from April 1, citing higher input costs.
- Sagar Cements to sell 7.24% stake in Andhra Cements via offer for sale at a floor price of ₹52 per share.
- Alkyl Amines suspends manufacturing of methylamines and ethylamines at three sites due to non-availability of ammonia amid Iran war.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Business Desk
The HT Business Desk provides comprehensive coverage of the Indian and global financial markets. Based in Mumbai and New Delhi, the team tracks everything from Sensex and Nifty movements to the latest from India Inc., trade deals, and macroeconomic policy. We aim to empower readers with timely, fact-checked news that clarifies the complexities of the business world.Read More