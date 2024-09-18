Stock market: Sensex, Nifty at fresh all-time high. Which sectors are soaring?

The Indian stock market touched an all time high today paring morning losses. As the stock market remained cautious of US Fed rate policy decision, the Sensex was up 182.37 points or 0.22 percent at 83,262.03, and the Nifty was up 46.30 points or 0.18 percent at 25,464.80. About 1557 shares advanced, 1687 shares declined, and 111 shares unchanged. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Bank are among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Infosys and TCS. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.