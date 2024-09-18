Menu Explore
Stock market: Sensex, Nifty at fresh all-time high. Which sectors are soaring?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 18, 2024 11:03 AM IST

Indian stock market hits record high despite early losses. Sensex rises by 182.37 points to 83,262.03, while Nifty gains 46.30 points to 25,464.80.

The Indian stock market touched an all time high today paring morning losses. As the stock market remained cautious of US Fed rate policy decision, the Sensex was up 182.37 points or 0.22 percent at 83,262.03, and the Nifty was up 46.30 points or 0.18 percent at 25,464.80. About 1557 shares advanced, 1687 shares declined, and 111 shares unchanged.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Bank are among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Tech Mahindra, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Infosys and TCS. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
