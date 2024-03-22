 Stock market today: Why are IT stocks falling after Accenture crash? These are the biggest losers - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Stock market today: Why are IT stocks falling after Accenture crash? These are the biggest losers

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2024 10:41 AM IST

Stock market today: Accenture share price witnessed a sharp sell-off as it revised full-year revenue growth expectation to 1 per cent to 3 per cent.

Stock market today: Following weak guidance delivered by Accenture, share price of the global IT major crashed over 9 percent at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) which resulted in a drop in the ADR (American Depository Receipt) shares of the Indian IT majors Wipro and Infosys.

Stock market today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

How much have Accenture shares fallen?

Read more: Reddit CEO Steve Huffman on IPO debut: ‘Best investors of my company are…’

Accenture share price witnessed a sharp sell-off as it revised full-year revenue growth expectation to 1 per cent to 3 per cent, lower than the early estimates of 3 per cent to 5 per cent. This caused Indian IT majors Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCL Technologies to trade in red.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Nifty IT index tanked over 3 percent and the biggest losers in the index were HCL Tech, Mphasis, Persistent Systems which lose over four percent each.

What Accenture said that led to the crash?

Accenture revised its full-year revenue growth projection as it has been grappling with sluggish demand for its IT and consulting services. The results also hint at economic uncertainty in global markets which is majorly affecting consultancies and leading to layoffs or a freeze on hiring.

Read more: Paytm's former employees are now running 22 startups worth over 10,000 crore: Report

What Morgan Stanley said on Accenture?

Morgan Stanley said that Accenture's cut to its guidance for the fiscal year and its cautious commentary raised concerns and there are worries over the pace of the revenue recovery for Indian IT as well.

What other brokerages said?

CLSA said that the sharp downward revision in Accenture's guidance implied that there will be no major pick-up in the second half of FY24 while Nomura retained a cautious stance as discretionary revival was still not seen, it said.

Read more: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Reddit stake rises over $200 million after IPO. It is now worth…

Nuvama Institutional Equities said that Accenture's guidance cut is a slightly negative for Indian IT services firms, “though not much”, adding, “We believe FY25 Street estimates for Indian IT companies have been adequately rationalised, and have little downgrade risk, from current levels. We maintain our positive stance on the sector and expect a sustainable strong demand environment to drive strong earnings growth over the next three years.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stock market today: Why are IT stocks falling after Accenture crash? These are the biggest losers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On