Home / Business / Swiss inflation hits 29-year high on Ukraine war, supply chains
business

Swiss inflation hits 29-year high on Ukraine war, supply chains

The pace is up from 2.9% in May, and well above the Swiss National Bank’s 2% target. Based on the European Union-harmonized measure, it was at 3.2%, compared with 8.6% in the surrounding euro area.
The central bank’s June forecast for inflation is 2.8% this year, 1.9% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024.(Representative image)
The central bank’s June forecast for inflation is 2.8% this year, 1.9% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024.(Representative image)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 01:13 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |

Inflation in Switzerland accelerated to the fastest pace in nearly three decades, hitting 3.4% in June.

The pace is up from 2.9% in May, and well above the Swiss National Bank’s 2% target. Based on the European Union-harmonized measure, it was at 3.2%, compared with 8.6% in the surrounding euro area.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has been a “significant factor” in the acceleration of prices in Switzerland, as are persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, according to the SNB.

The development comes two weeks after the central bank unexpectedly raised its monetary policy rates to -0.25% in order to help counter increased inflationary pressures. SNB chief Thomas Jordan said then that inflationary pressures remain high and officials may have to hike again.

The central bank’s June forecast for inflation is 2.8% this year, 1.9% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis switzerland
russia ukraine crisis switzerland
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out