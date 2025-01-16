Though it is not, OnePlus 13R delivers an impressive flagship juxtaposition

There can of course be an argument that an ‘affordable flagships’ don’t exactly deliver value. Equally, they do. The proposition is quite simple—try to replicate a flagship phone, inevitably more expensive due to the higher spec hardware alongside bells and whistles, but cull a few things to keep the accountants happy. The OnePlus 13R is exactly that in the hierarchy that includes the flagship OnePlus 13. Improvements across the board, but that said, it isn’t about to punch above its weight. Yet, its risky to underestimate the proposition, particularly when the price tags are weighed against the flagship sibling. The OnePlus 13R is exactly that in the hierarchy that includes the flagship OnePlus 13. (HT photo | Vishal Mathur)

Much like the OnePlus 12R was to the OnePlus 12 before that. Though the broader approach hasn’t changed, OnePlus’ persistence with the flagship and an affordable flagship should continue to reap rewards. As much as it goes on to prove that it’s easier said than done, because most other Android phone makers haven’t been able to find the balance to replicate it. Compared to a OnePlus 13 that’s priced ₹69,999 onwards, the OnePlus 13R brings you into the same smartphone generation with price tags of ₹42,999 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) or ₹49,999 (16GB+512GB).

If you are looking for the competition landscape, that’d include an impressive Xiaomi 14 Civi which for now is priced upwards of ₹39,999 but like for like, has lesser RAM (8GB and 12GB) and the Vivo V40 Pro which still commands a bit of a comparative premium (prices start ₹49,999) with 8GB and 12GB RAM. That should add some context to why OnePlus’ pricing of the 13R delivers value, alongside the newness borne by a passage of time.

The good thing is, OnePlus isn’t holding back as far as the performance potential is concerned. Working with 12GB and 16GB RAM options is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chip, a flagship chip till not too long ago. Capabilities haven’t diminished, one bit, because it may have been around for a while but remains top-tier. It was imperative for OnePlus to make clear this distinction, with not just OnePlus 13R’s competition in the spectrum, but also set it apart from the Nord smartphones that have positively grown in performance and experience over time.

For context, a OnePlus Nord 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen3 chip, and another 7-series chip here would’ve been out of place. This Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chip is staying quite cool inside the OnePlus 13R, and the key to that is a redesigned thermal architecture at play—a larger, dual layer vapour chamber. That may be key to this phone sustains performance better than previous generation phones using the same chip, but struggling with heating after a point.

You may have your opinions on this, but OxygenOS continues to build towards a personality not entirely dissimilar to Oppo’s Color OS. I am still not completely convinced about the need for this, a couple of years or so down the line since this first was mooted. It simply doesn’t feel as premium as OxygenOS used to, at a point in time. Maybe something to consider in the years to come, perhaps. The saving grace here would be the thicker artificial intelligence (AI) layer that the OnePlus 13R (and indeed the OnePlus 13) integrate into the experience.

Google’s Gemini assistant and therefore circle to search are available. OnePlus’ own implementation of detail boost, removing blur and reflection eraser would have quite a bit of relevance with photography. The good thing is, they make perceptible improvements to photos. By making Open Canvas work on phone that doesn’t have a foldable’s display real estate, multitasking becomes a better experience than many an other Android phone can manage. Some apps may not support Canvas properly, but for most intents and tasks, this simply works. Particularly if you wish to drag and drop a file between apps.

Important to talk about the photography aspect, because an affordable flagship really cannot compromise on this. Quite a step forward compared with the predecessor, with a 50-megapixel wide, a 50-megapixel telephoto and an 8-megapixel ultra wide (there can be an argument, this simply is the weakest link in this chain), making up the troika. In comparison, the 12R had to make do with a 2-megapixel macro and no telephoto lens.

The main camera is impressive, and I’ll admit, thats more than I had initially expected. Well separated colours come through with very little artificial boosting to make them look better for social media (that improves scope of editing too). As does detailing and truth be told, little to complain about in terms of dynamic range too. That said, some work could be done to improve how this camera handles the less illuminated parts of the frame, with some noise that becomes clear as you look closely at a photo. That also means, shoot night-time photos with the night mode.

I often prefer to use the high-res mode (different Android phones have different naming for this) for those photos which need extreme detailing, such as a nice landscape photo (I’d avoid the middling ultra-wide camera) or of an intricate subject. In case of the OnePlus 13R, the 50-megapixel mode does deliver for the most part on the colours. However, sharpness is a notch lesser than expected, but something easily fixable in a future update. For now, forced editing also cannot compensate for the softer frames.

There is a persistent theme with ‘affordable flagships’, and that is they are mostly too similar in terms of performance and experience, barring a few occasional factors. In case of the OnePlus 13R, there is a definite attempt to give it a leg up on overall performance (and that helps longevity) with the choice of chip and the increased baseline RAM compared with rivals. It should help. In this ecosystem, it is largely too close to call in terms of most other interactions you’ll have with a phone, and that includes photography performance.