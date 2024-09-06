 Top 5 reasons why the Indian stock market fell continuously for three days - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Top 5 reasons why the Indian stock market fell continuously for three days

ByHT News Desk
Sep 06, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Multiple factors including a 14-day rally before the fall, combined with labour and inflation concerns in the US caused the Indian stock markets to fall

The Indian stock market extended its losing streak for the third straight session on Friday, with the Nifty 50 opening down at 25,093 and touching an intraday low of 24,879, losing around 400 points.

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

The BSE Sensex opened with a downside gap at 82,171 and touched an intraday low of 81,304. This was an intraday loss of 867 points within just a few minutes of the stock market's opening bell.

Also Read: Investors lose 4.12 trillion during morning trade as stock market falls

Why is the Indian share market falling?

The top five reasons why the Indian stock market is falling are as follows:

1) The upcoming US Fed meeting: A major reason why the stock market is falling is because of the fast approaching US Fed meeting of this month. If the Fed cuts rates by 25 bps, the market may not cheer it, but a rate cut of 50 bps or more may inject a lot of extra capital into the markets, according to a Mint report.

2) Overbought condition: prior to the sell-off which started on Wednesday, the market had rallied for 14 days, indicating that the market has been previously overbought, according to the report.

Also Read: India to tighten derivatives rules despite investor pushback: Report

3) US dollar rate rebound: The US dollar index gained about 1% in the last three sessions due to revision in the US inflation average, which fueled demand more towards currencies, treasuries, and bonds.

4) US job data: Job openings in the US dropped to a three and a half year low, showing a labour slowdown in the US which has also dragged down global markets, according to the report.

5) US inflation concerns: The US labour marekt slowdown has triggered fears of inflation in the US, which may make the Fed rethink its decision to perform a rate cut, the report read.

Also Read: NPS Vatsalya for minors to launch in two weeks, find all its details here

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On