Union Budget 2026 set for a Sunday: Dates, history and key expectations

The dates for the much-anticipated Union Budget 2026 are officially out. In a move that breaks from recent tradition, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2026 on 1 February, which falls on a Sunday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (@FinMinIndia)

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs has finalised the budget schedule. Here are the key dates:

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026.

The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026. The second phase will convene on 9 March 2026.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 will be presented on 29 January 2026.

The Union Budget 2026-27 will be tabled on 1 February 2026. A Rare Sunday Presentation While 1 February aligns with the convention established in 2017, the day of the week does not. This will not be the first time a Union Budget is presented on a Sunday, but it is a rare occurrence.

The last time a Union Budget was presented on a Sunday was 28 February 1999, by then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha. The budget date was shifted to 1 February from 28 February in 2017 to ensure funds are allocated by the start of the financial year — 1 April.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget Tally Union Budget 2026 will be the ninth consecutive presentation by Sitharaman, which brings her within striking distance of former Prime Minister Morarji Desai's all-time record of 10 budget presentations.

Sitharaman is already the record-holder for the most consecutive budgets presented by a single Finance Minister.

Her tally includes seven full Union Budgets (July 2019, February 2020, February 2021, February 2022, February 2023, July 2024, February 2025) and one Interim Budget (February 2024). Key Budget Expectations Following the significant rationalisation of income tax slabs in Union Budget 2025 and GST rates later in the year, Union Budget 2026 is seen as focusing on consolidation and new growth drivers.