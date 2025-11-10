Varun Berry steps down as Britannia MD & CEO, effective immediately

Varun Berry has resigned as the chief executive officer of Britannia Industries Ltd., less than a week after the company declared its second-quarter results. In fact, Berry had put in his papers the very next day. Varun Berry. (Livemint)

The resignation is effective immediately as the board of directors has decided to waive off the notice period for the outgoing CEO, according to an exchange filing on Monday (10 November 2025).

“Accordingly, he shall be relieved from the services of the company with effect from the close of business hours on 10th November, 2025,” the filing stated.

Separately, the company's board approved the appointment of Additional Director Rakshit Hargave as Britannia Industries CEO from 15 December. In the interim, CFO Natarajan Venkataraman will have a dual role.

On 8 May, MD Varun Berry was given the additional charge as Britannia CEO after Rajneet Kohli resigned from the position.

“It is a statutory requirement that the position of CEO has to be filled,” Berry had said then. "But succession planning is at play, and it will definitely be clear to you in the next three to four months, things are in play. I cannot comment on anything more than that right now.”