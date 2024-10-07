Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal mourns mother's demise: ‘Feel incomplete without her’

Mining magnate Anil Agarwal shared the news of his mother’s demise at the age of 90 in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter). Expressing grief, he wrote, "Today, our mother left us. I feel incomplete without my mother." Thanking his mother for the significant role she played in shaping their family’s values, he said that "following the path shown by her will be the actual tribute." Anil Agarwal shared the news of his mother’s death at 90, expressing profound grief and gratitude for her life. He remembered her strength and the values she instilled, emphasizing that following her teachings is the best tribute.

"Her absence cannot be compensated in any way in life. It is he who has brought us to where we are today. If we can follow the path shown by him, this will be our tribute to that holy soul. You all prayed for him. Thank you. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," he wrote.

Anil Agarwal revealed last month that his mother had fallen ill during a visit to meet her newborn great-granddaughter in Mumbai and was hospitalized. At the time, Anil Agarwal said that despite being ill, his mother "never fails to recognise us and lights up when she sees me.”

"Ma is a fighter and the strongest lady I know. A few weeks ago, she travelled to Mumbai to meet her newborn great-granddaughter. Unfortunately, during the visit, she fell seriously sick and had to be hospitalised. Even now, even after the doctors have said that she is critical, she never fails to recognise us and lights up when she sees me," he had said.

"Sitting quietly in the ICU, by her bedside, I am reminded of my childhood days in Patna. When I was young, Bauji used to give her only ₹400 to run the entire family's expenses. Within that, she would manage all our expenses, pay for the rent, take care of her four children, help all our neighbours, and also welcome any guests who had decided to come to stay with us," he then shared.