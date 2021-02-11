IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050
In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.(Reuters file photo)
In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.(Reuters file photo)
business

With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050

  • The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul yet as it prepares to expand its renewables and low-carbon business in the face of growing investor pressure on the oil and gas sector to battle climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:42 PM IST

Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell vowed to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, accelerating previous targets, as oil production was set to slowly decline from its 2019 peak.

The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul yet as it prepares to expand its renewables and low-carbon business in the face of growing investor pressure on the oil and gas sector to battle climate change.

In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.

It will continue to rely on its retail business, the world's largest, aiming to increase the number of sites to 55,000 by 2025 from today's 46,000.

It also plans to increase the number of electric vehicle charging points to 500,000 from 60,000 now.

Shell did not outline any plans to grow its solar and wind power generation capacity, marking a stark difference from rivals, such as BP and Total, which both aim to boost their ownership of physical wind and solar farms.

In the near term, Shell will invest at least $5 billion a year in what it calls its growth pillar, splitting the investment roughly in half between its trading and retail business and renewables units. It previously aimed to spend up to $3 billion on renewables and marketing combined.

Its upstream business, or oil and gas production, will still attract a larger share of its budget at $8 billion. It will also spend $4 billion on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business and up to $5 billion on chemicals and refining.

Total spending is expected to remain within a range of $19 to $22 billion per year.

"We will use our established strengths to build on our competitive portfolio as we make the transition," CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Net-Zero Emission

Shell, which said its greenhouse gas emissions peaked in 2018, accelerated its plans to reduce carbon emissions.

It aims to reduce its net intensity by between 6% and 8% from 2016 levels by 2023. The target rises to 20% by 2030, 45% by 2035 and 100% by the middle of the century.

The company had previously said it would reduce its net carbon footprint emission intensity metric by at least 3% by 2022, 30% by 2035 and 65% by 2050 from a 2016 baseline.

Intensity levels represent emissions per unit of energy produced, technically allowing higher production.

Most European energy majors have set some kind of net-zero carbon target by 2050.

Shell's ambition differs from BP's in that it also covers the emissions from the end-use of products other companies have produced but which Shell sells to customers.

Shell's total carbon emissions, which include its own production of oil and gas as well as sales of products to customers, peaked in 2018 at 1.7 gigatonnes. Shell is the world's largest oil and gas trader.

Oil production is expected to gradually be reduced by 1% to 2% each year from a 2019 peak of around 1.8 million barrels per day, including divestments of oilfields and the natural decline of fields.

But it will rely on revenue from its oil and gas division to pay for shareholder returns and the transition.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oil and gas advanced biofuels climate crisis
app
Close
In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.(Reuters file photo)
In a strategy update, Shell outlined plans to grow rapidly its low-carbon businesses, including biofuels and hydrogen, but spending will stay tilted towards oil and gas in the near future.(Reuters file photo)
business

With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • The Anglo-Dutch company is in the midst of its largest overhaul yet as it prepares to expand its renewables and low-carbon business in the face of growing investor pressure on the oil and gas sector to battle climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
business

Petrol, diesel prices rise third day in a row; 1.55/litre hike since budget day

By Rajeev Jayaswal
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Petrol price made a new record at Rs87.85/litre in Delhi while diesel is sold at Rs78.03/litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel rates are at Rs94.36/litre and Rs84.94/litre respectively
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investors can bid for a minimum 155 equity shares and in multiples of 155 equity shares thereafter.(AP/ Representational)
Investors can bid for a minimum 155 equity shares and in multiples of 155 equity shares thereafter.(AP/ Representational)
business

RailTel IPO to open on Feb 16; price band set at 93-94

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The IPO will be a complete offer of 8,71,53,369 equity shares held by the government. Of this, 5 lakh equity shares may be reserved for the company's employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
The Amazon logo is seen at the Young Entrepreneurs fair. (Representative image) (REUTERS)
business

Amazon appeals to India's Supreme Court in Future deal dispute: Sources

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Bloomberg File Photo )
A person looks up at a screen and an electronic ticker board outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Bloomberg File Photo )
business

Sensex jumps over 100 points; Nifty tests 15,150

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and SBI were among the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising up to 2 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ministers Piyush Goyal, RS Prasad, several government departments have opened accounts on Koo.
Ministers Piyush Goyal, RS Prasad, several government departments have opened accounts on Koo.
india news

Koo's Chinese investor will be exiting fully, says app co-founder

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The app is facing more load than ever, Aprameya tweeted requesting patience from new users and also clarified that Koo's China connection will soon be a thing of past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden. (AP)
US President Joe Biden. (AP)
business

With Biden at helm in US, India-Iran trade prospects may improve: Exporters

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 08:50 AM IST
India is presently exporting only food, pharmaceutical products and medical equipment to Iran on humanitarian grounds, under the rupee trade mechanism, but money in the account is fast depleting, FIEO said in a statement
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (Bloomberg)
The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (Bloomberg)
business

Dating app Bumble is expanding IPO to raise $2.15 billion

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:28 AM IST
At $43 a share, Bumble would have a market value of about $8.2 billion based on the outstanding Class A shares listed in its filings. Private equity firm the Blackstone Group Inc. took a majority stake in Bumble’s parent company in 2019, in a transaction that valued it at $3 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
Union railways minister Piyush Goyal during a press briefing.(PTI File Photo)
business

FDI norms for e-commerce cos to add to compliance burden

By Tarush Bhalla, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Certain practices of e-commerce companies are under investigation because of complaints from consumers and small retailers, with the government considering whether or not it should issue clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the “true spirit of the law”, Piyush Goyal said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
It came after the government received several representations seeking to know whether bidders were permitted to procure raw material, components and finished goods from vendors belonging to countries sharing land borders with India, the two persons said.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
business

Govt clarifies norms for goods procured from China, Pakistan

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • The clarification aims to provide ease of business to contractors and bidders in executing public sector projects by explicitly allowing them to sourcing cheaper raw materials and components from neighbours such as China.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Only 0.67- 0.68% of its home loan portfolio has turned bad and very few customers opted for the RBI’s moratorium scheme that allowed borrowers to get their loan repayment terms altered.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
Only 0.67- 0.68% of its home loan portfolio has turned bad and very few customers opted for the RBI’s moratorium scheme that allowed borrowers to get their loan repayment terms altered.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
business

SBI targets a home loan portfolio of 10 trillion in five years

By Shayan Ghosh | Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Chairman Dinesh Khara said on Wednesday that SBI dominates the home loan market in India with a 35% share among all commercial banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SpiceJet is currently the only Indian operator of Boeing 737Max planes, which were grounded after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.(AFP FILE)
SpiceJet is currently the only Indian operator of Boeing 737Max planes, which were grounded after two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019.(AFP FILE)
business

SpiceJet clocks loss for 4th quarter in a row

By Rhik Kundu | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:04 AM IST
  • SpiceJet had reported profit of 77.97 crore in the same period of the previous year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepak Kochhar was arrested on September 7 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe.(HT Archive)
Deepak Kochhar was arrested on September 7 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe.(HT Archive)
business

Deepak Kochhar questions PMLA tribunal status

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:01 AM IST
  • Kochhar’s submission was made in a petition filed in the Delhi high court through his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, and has been reviewed by HT.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fitch has projected the Indian economy to grow at 11% in FY22
Fitch has projected the Indian economy to grow at 11% in FY22
business

Fitch Ratings cautions on India’s rising debt

By Asit Ranjan Mishra | Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:58 AM IST
  • India entered the pandemic with little fiscal headroom from a rating perspective, the agency noted
READ FULL STORY
Close
All of BharatPe’s seven investors including Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital participated in this round.(Image via Twitter)
All of BharatPe’s seven investors including Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital participated in this round.(Image via Twitter)
business

BharatPe close to unicorn tag with $108 mn funding

By Tarush Bhalla | Livemint, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:55 AM IST
  • The funding comes a year after it raised $75 million in its Series C funding round in February 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP