Yash Optics & Lens IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE, registrar's site; latest GMP here

Yash Optics & Lens IPO allotment: The allotment status for Yash Optics & Lens IPO will be out today (April 4). The issue opened on March 27 and concluded on April 3. The price range of the IPO was between ₹75 to ₹81 per share with a face value of ₹10 each in which investors could bid in lots of 1600 shares which means it required ₹129,600 minimum investment. The company raised ₹13.79 crore from anchor investors and the market manager of the IPO is Shreni Shares Ltd manages while Bigshare Services is the registrar. Yash Optics & Lens IPO: The issue opened on March 27 and concluded on April 3.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO subscription

On the fourth day of bidding, the IPO saw a subscription rate of 2.16 times, with bids for 97.87 lakh shares compared to the 45.28 lakh shares.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO allotment: How to check the status?

Investors can check the allocation status for the Yash Optics & Lens IPO on either the BSE platform or the IPO registrar's website Bigshare Services.

How to check status on BSE website?

Visit the BSE website and select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type. Following this, choose Yash Optics & Lens Limited from the drop-down menu and enter Application No or PAN. Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and then hit ‘Submit' button to see the allotment status.

How to check status on Bigshare services’ website

Visit IPO registrar website Bigshare services Ltd and select ‘Yash Optics & Lens’ from the Select Company dropdown menu. After this choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC and enter the details as per the option you selected. Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check the allotment status.

Yash Optics & Lens IPO GMP: The Grey Market Premium of the IPO is ₹22.