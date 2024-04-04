Yash Optics & Lens IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE, registrar's site; latest GMP here
Yash Optics & Lens IPO: The issue opened on March 27 and concluded on April 3. The price range was between ₹75 to ₹81 per share with a face value of 10.
Yash Optics & Lens IPO allotment: The allotment status for Yash Optics & Lens IPO will be out today (April 4). The issue opened on March 27 and concluded on April 3. The price range of the IPO was between ₹75 to ₹81 per share with a face value of ₹10 each in which investors could bid in lots of 1600 shares which means it required ₹129,600 minimum investment. The company raised ₹13.79 crore from anchor investors and the market manager of the IPO is Shreni Shares Ltd manages while Bigshare Services is the registrar.
Yash Optics & Lens IPO subscription
On the fourth day of bidding, the IPO saw a subscription rate of 2.16 times, with bids for 97.87 lakh shares compared to the 45.28 lakh shares.
Yash Optics & Lens IPO allotment: How to check the status?
Investors can check the allocation status for the Yash Optics & Lens IPO on either the BSE platform or the IPO registrar's website Bigshare Services.
How to check status on BSE website?
- Visit the BSE website and select ‘Equity’ under the Issue Type.
- Following this, choose Yash Optics & Lens Limited from the drop-down menu and enter Application No or PAN.
- Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ and then hit ‘Submit' button to see the allotment status.
How to check status on Bigshare services’ website
- Visit IPO registrar website Bigshare services Ltd and select ‘Yash Optics & Lens’ from the Select Company dropdown menu.
- After this choose from PAN, Application No, DP/Client ID or Account No/IFSC and enter the details as per the option you selected.
- Click on the ‘Submit’ button to check the allotment status.
Yash Optics & Lens IPO GMP: The Grey Market Premium of the IPO is ₹22.
