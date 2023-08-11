Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment day today. Here's how to check status

Tech firm Yudz Solution's initial public offering (IPO) share final allotment date is today. The company had opened subscriptions for general investors on August 4 and closed on August 8. Those who were not allotted shares will get their refund on August 14, while the subscribers who got the shares will get it on August 17. The price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs. 162/- to 165/- per equity share

How to check allotment status

If you wish to check your allotment status, you can check it on IPO registrar Mas Services Ltd. Click on this link to visit the website. The investors can either check their allotment status using the application number or through DP ID and client ID.

To check status using application number, check on ‘Search on Application No’ link, a new page will open. Now, you need to fill the correct application number. Next, fill the six-digit Captcha code and hit submit button. The number of shares allotted is shown in allotment status on the screen.

If you want to check your allotment status using DP ID and client ID, then click on ‘Search on DP-id/Client id’. Now, a new page will open with boxes to fill out DP ID and client ID. You need to fill them both before entering the six-digit captcha code mentioned there. Select submit button and a page showing allotment status will show up.

Price band

The price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs. 162/- to 165/- per equity share, aggregating to ₹44.84 crores. The lot size will be 800 shares.

Grey market premium

According to website topsharebrokers.com, the GMP of the IPO is said to be trading at ₹18 as of 11 am.

About Yudiz Solutions

Yudiz Solutions Limited offers solutions in game, blockchain app development, AI/ML, with expertise in AR/VR, website, UI/UX and Mobile app development, IoT solutions, IT Strategy & Consulting which help elevate business practices.



The aim of the company is to provide cost-effective, scalable solutions and has been recognized for its innovative contributions for its collaborative and progressive approaches. Yudiz Solutions Limited serves a range of industries and sectors such as entertainment, automobile, finance, media, construction, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, healthcare, education, sports, retail and eCommerce, manufacturing and many more. Its leading clients include Akasa Air, Nestle, Zydus, Cera, RR Kabel, CricTracker, Allen, NEC, Groupon and many more.

