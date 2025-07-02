Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to venture into aviation with LAT Aerospace

PTI |
Jul 02, 2025 10:57 AM IST

The Zomato founder's bet on the aviation venture could redefine regional air travel in India which is at a nascent stage

Deepinder Goyal, who co-founded food delivery platform Zomato, is now eyeing the regional air travel segment with LAT Aerospace, according to a LinkedIn post by the aerospace startup co-founder Surobhi Das.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's bet on the aviation venture could redefine regional air travel in India which is at a nascent stage(HT)
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's bet on the aviation venture could redefine regional air travel in India which is at a nascent stage(HT)

Goyal's bet on the aviation venture could redefine regional air travel in India which is at a nascent stage, as uncertainty remains over regulatory clearance, technological capability and public adoption.

"While building Zomato and flying across India, Deepinder and I kept circling back to the same question: Why is regional air travel still so broken - expensive, infrequent and mostly out of reach unless you live in a metro? India has 450 airstrips - but only 150 see commercial flights. That means nearly two-thirds of our aviation potential is being wasted. Meanwhile, millions in Tier 2 and 3 cities spend hours - sometimes days - traveling by road or rail," Das said in the post.

Outlining the vision behind building LAT Aerospace, Surobhi further stated, "Think buses in the sky, affordable, high-frequency, and designed to connect the places the airline industry overlooked. Our aircraft will take off and land in compact "air-stops" -- no bigger than a parking lot, built closer to where people live. "No chaos. No security lines. Just walk in and fly".

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal to venture into aviation with LAT Aerospace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On