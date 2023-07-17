Home / Car Bike / Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch on August 9, bookings available

Mercedes-Benz GLC India launch on August 9, bookings available

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 17, 2023 05:10 PM IST

Customers can book their SUV by paying ₹1.5 lakh at the company dealerships, or on its online store.

Mercedes-Benz on Monday revealed August 9 as the date on which it will launch the GLC SUV in India. The company also announced the opening of bookings for the car, saying these can be made at its dealerships across the country, and on its online store.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC (Image courtesy: Mercedes-Benz)
The Mercedes-Benz GLC (Image courtesy: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz GLC: Bookings

Those interested can make their booking by paying a token amount of 1.5 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: Variants

It will come in two variants, namely GLC 300 4MATIC and GLC 220d 4MATIC.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: Features

Inside the cabin, the SUV has features such as a 12.3-inch instrument display, 11.9-inch portrait infotainment display, head-up display (HUD), panoramic sunroof, Burmester audio system (with 15 speakers), and more.

Mercedes-Benz GLC: What's new?

According to Mercedes, the GLC will be its maiden SUV to be equipped with latest NTG 7 touchscreen infotainment system, which, according to the German luxury automaker, makes the vehicle ‘digitally further advanced and intelligent.’

Mercedes-Benz: Price and rivals

While the model's pricing details are yet to be revealed, it is expected to rival the X3 (BMW), Q5 (Audi), XC60 (Volvo), NX (Lexus), and Discovery Sport (Land Rover) in its segment.

