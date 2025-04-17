MG Hector gets benefits of up to 4 lakh. Check details

JSW MG Motor India has introduced its 'Midnight Carnival,' featuring a variety of offers and advantages for the Hector SUV. Customers can enjoy benefits totaling up to ₹4 lakh, with this exclusive campaign available at showrooms nationwide. As part of the Midnight Carnival, MG showrooms will remain open until midnight every weekend until June 30, 2025. MG Hector is offered with a petrol and a diesel engine in the Indian market.

Benefits of the MG Hector Midnight Carnival

Through the Midnight Carnival initiative, JSW MG Motor India is providing numerous value-added offers with the purchase of the new Hector. These include an extended warranty of 2 years or 1 lakh km, in addition to the standard three-year warranty and two extra years of roadside assistance. This comprehensive package ensures a seamless ownership experience for up to five years.

The campaign provides a 50 per cent reduction in RTO costs and access to MG accessories for the Hector models that are currently registered. Additionally, 20 purchasers of the MG Hector have the opportunity to win a trip to London. To know more details about the offers, customers can visit the nearest authorised dealerships of JSW MG Motor India.

What is the price of the MG Hector?

The prices of the MG Hector starts at ₹13.99 lakh and goes up to ₹22.89 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the engine options of the MG Hector?

JSW MG Motor India sells the Hector with a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine puts out 142 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 250 Nm. Then there is the diesel engine that is also shared with other few SUVs such as the Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Tata Safari and Jeep Meridian. It puts out 168 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 350 Nm.

Both engines are typically paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Customers seeking an automatic option must choose the petrol engine, as it is the sole variant equipped with a CVT automatic transmission. Previously, a dual-clutch automatic transmission was available for the petrol engine; however, it was phased out due to subpar fuel efficiency and slow responsiveness. The diesel engine continues to lack an automatic transmission option.

What are the rivals of the MG Hector?

MG Hector goes against the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Mahindra XUV700, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier as well.