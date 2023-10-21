News / Car Bike / Tata Motors launches 2023 Harrier with impressive features | Check prices

Tata Motors launches 2023 Harrier with impressive features | Check prices

ByHT News Desk
Oct 21, 2023 04:17 PM IST

The 2023 Harrier comes with a new look and design, along with updated interior features.

Tata Motors has introduced its flagship SUV, the Harrier, at an attractive starting ex-showroom price of 15.49 lakh, although this is an introductory rate which is set to increase later. The 2023 Harrier boasts a fresh look and design, highlighted by a new grille, split headlamp design, and comprehensive LED lighting. Notable changes also extend to the interior, featuring a revamped dashboard with glossy black accents and subtle LED ambient lighting.

Tata Harrier facelift prices

Variant21 Turbo Diesel MT21 Turbo Diesel T
Smart 15,49,000 
Smart (O) 15,99,000 
Pure 16,99,000 
Pure (O) 17,49,000 
Pure Plus  18,69,000 19,99,000
Pure Plus S 19,69,000 21,09,000
Pure Plus S Dark 19,99,000 21,39,000
Adventure 20,19,000 
Adventure Plus 21,69,000 23,09,000
Adventure Plus Dark 22,24,000 23,64,000
Adventure Plus ADAS 22,69,000 24,09,000
Fearless 22,99,000 24,39,000
Fearless Dark 23,54,000 24,94,000
Fearless Plus 24,49,000 25,89,000
Fearless Plus Dark 25,04,000 26,44,000

Tata Harrier features

The Harrier offers an array of impressive features, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new four-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a premium 10-speaker JBL sound system, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is prioritized, with variants offering 6 or 7 airbags, ADAS, hill hold control, and 3-point seat belts for all passengers, earning it a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, according to a report from Live Hindustan.

Under the hood, the Harrier retains its 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, delivering 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The SUV also offers terrain response and driving modes, enhancing its versatility in different road conditions. With these updates, the Harrier is set to compete with vehicles like the Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, and MG Hector.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

