Tata Motors launches 2023 Harrier with impressive features | Check prices

Tata Motors has introduced its flagship SUV, the Harrier, at an attractive starting ex-showroom price of ₹15.49 lakh, although this is an introductory rate which is set to increase later. The 2023 Harrier boasts a fresh look and design, highlighted by a new grille, split headlamp design, and comprehensive LED lighting. Notable changes also extend to the interior, featuring a revamped dashboard with glossy black accents and subtle LED ambient lighting. Tata Motors launches 2023 Harrier(Tata Motors )

Tata Harrier facelift prices

Variant 21 Turbo Diesel MT 21 Turbo Diesel T Smart ₹ 15,49,000 Smart (O) ₹ 15,99,000 Pure ₹ 16,99,000 Pure (O) ₹ 17,49,000 Pure Plus ₹ 18,69,000 ₹ 19,99,000 Pure Plus S ₹ 19,69,000 ₹ 21,09,000 Pure Plus S Dark ₹ 19,99,000 ₹ 21,39,000 Adventure ₹ 20,19,000 Adventure Plus ₹ 21,69,000 ₹ 23,09,000 Adventure Plus Dark ₹ 22,24,000 ₹ 23,64,000 Adventure Plus ADAS ₹ 22,69,000 ₹ 24,09,000 Fearless ₹ 22,99,000 ₹ 24,39,000 Fearless Dark ₹ 23,54,000 ₹ 24,94,000 Fearless Plus ₹ 24,49,000 ₹ 25,89,000 Fearless Plus Dark ₹ 25,04,000 ₹ 26,44,000

Tata Harrier features

The Harrier offers an array of impressive features, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new four-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a premium 10-speaker JBL sound system, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is prioritized, with variants offering 6 or 7 airbags, ADAS, hill hold control, and 3-point seat belts for all passengers, earning it a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, according to a report from Live Hindustan.

Under the hood, the Harrier retains its 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, delivering 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The SUV also offers terrain response and driving modes, enhancing its versatility in different road conditions. With these updates, the Harrier is set to compete with vehicles like the Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, and MG Hector.

