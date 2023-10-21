Tata Motors launches 2023 Harrier with impressive features | Check prices
The 2023 Harrier comes with a new look and design, along with updated interior features.
Tata Motors has introduced its flagship SUV, the Harrier, at an attractive starting ex-showroom price of ₹15.49 lakh, although this is an introductory rate which is set to increase later. The 2023 Harrier boasts a fresh look and design, highlighted by a new grille, split headlamp design, and comprehensive LED lighting. Notable changes also extend to the interior, featuring a revamped dashboard with glossy black accents and subtle LED ambient lighting.
Tata Harrier facelift prices
|Variant
|21 Turbo Diesel MT
|21 Turbo Diesel T
|Smart
|₹15,49,000
|Smart (O)
|₹15,99,000
|Pure
|₹16,99,000
|Pure (O)
|₹17,49,000
|Pure Plus
|₹18,69,000
|₹19,99,000
|Pure Plus S
|₹19,69,000
|₹21,09,000
|Pure Plus S Dark
|₹19,99,000
|₹21,39,000
|Adventure
|₹20,19,000
|Adventure Plus
|₹21,69,000
|₹23,09,000
|Adventure Plus Dark
|₹22,24,000
|₹23,64,000
|Adventure Plus ADAS
|₹22,69,000
|₹24,09,000
|Fearless
|₹22,99,000
|₹24,39,000
|Fearless Dark
|₹23,54,000
|₹24,94,000
|Fearless Plus
|₹24,49,000
|₹25,89,000
|Fearless Plus Dark
|₹25,04,000
|₹26,44,000
Tata Harrier features
The Harrier offers an array of impressive features, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new four-spoke steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a premium 10-speaker JBL sound system, a 360-degree camera, and a panoramic sunroof. Safety is prioritized, with variants offering 6 or 7 airbags, ADAS, hill hold control, and 3-point seat belts for all passengers, earning it a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, according to a report from Live Hindustan.
Under the hood, the Harrier retains its 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, delivering 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The SUV also offers terrain response and driving modes, enhancing its versatility in different road conditions. With these updates, the Harrier is set to compete with vehicles like the Jeep Compass, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, and MG Hector.