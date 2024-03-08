 Volvo XC40 Recharge gets entry-level Single variant, priced at ₹55 lakh - Hindustan Times
News / Car and Bike / Volvo XC40 Recharge gets entry-level Single variant, priced at 55 lakh

Volvo XC40 Recharge gets entry-level Single variant, priced at 55 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 08, 2024 02:27 AM IST

The variant is powered by a single motor, and hence its name.

Swedish automaker Volvo has launched an entry-level variant of its XC40 Recharge SUV. Powered by a single motor, the variant is aptly called ‘Single’ and will be sold along with the electric SUV's top variant, which is priced at 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new 'Single' variant of Volvo XC40 Recharge (Image: Volvo)
XC40 Recharge Single will be assembled at Volvo's facility in Hoskote, Karnataka; this is the same plant where the manufacturer assembles all its cars.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Price

Single can be purchased at an ex-showroom price of 54.95 lakh; bookings have been opened and can be made through Volvo's official website.

“The vehicle has been strategically priced so as to increase our customer base, as well as to showcase our continued commitment to grow in the Indian EV market,” Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, told HT Auto.

Powertrain

In this version, XC40 Recharge can generate 238 hp of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. The time taken to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph is just 7.3 seconds, while the top speed is 180 kmph. The claimed range, on the other hand, is 475 kms (as per WLTP), which stands at 592 kms under the ICAT testing.

Battery

Volvo has given XC40 Recharge Single a 69 kWh battery pack which weighs around 500 kgs. Also, the carmaker is offering an 11 kW box charger along with the model.

Additionally, there is a warranty of eight years or 1.60 lakh kms on the battery.

